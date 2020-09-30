NJ Symphony Orchestra and Northern New Jersey Musicians' Guild Announce New One-Year Side-Letter Agreement

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: “The Orchestra is extremely grateful to our musicians for their strategic insight in this challenging time for all arts organ

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees and Northern New Jersey Musicians' Guild, Local 16-248 of the American Federation of Musicians, have ratified a new one-year side-letter agreement in recognition of the financial emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "The Orchestra is extremely grateful to our musicians for their strategic insight in this challenging time for all arts organizations. The NJSO is fortunate to have musicians with such foresight and commitment to the long-term sustainability of our orchestra. This agreement provides additional flexibility for both the Orchestra and our musicians, and we are committed to further conversations to ensure the survival of the NJSO."

Orchestra Committee Chair and Assistant Concertmaster David Southorn says: "This side letter represents concessions by the musicians that will result in a year of significant economic hardship, as well as giving the Symphony increased flexibility in the ways in which we perform our jobs as symphony musicians. We have reached this agreement with the expectation that these temporary drastic cuts will allow the NJSO to not only survive this 20-21 season greatly affected by the pandemic, but will give us the tools and resources to make a full financial recovery and lay the foundation to thrive in a post-pandemic world. The Musicians of the NJSO look forward to seeing our audiences later this season in whatever capacity that safety allows, and are eager to begin working towards a stronger future leading into the NJSO's centennial season, as we continue to serve and expand our reach to our diverse communities in New Jersey with symphonic music at the highest artistic levels."

Under terms of the new side letter, weekly base pay and paid health insurance remains the same, with a 40% reduction in the number of orchestra services and a freeze on hiring two open positions within the orchestra.

The side letter includes media terms allowing the orchestra to record in-person performances and broadcast virtual concerts; an announcement of virtual concert plans is forthcoming.

Underscoring a mutual commitment to serving communities virtually during the pandemic, the side letter continues and expands the innovative, flexible model of orchestra services agreed upon in May. Services can be used for solo and chamber performances for virtual events and social media; private, semi-private and small-group lessons for children and community members, including essential workers and education partners; work with the NJSO Youth Orchestras; interviews and development outreach.

Musicians may take an unpaid sabbatical for all or part of the 2020-21 season; musicians at high risk of coronavirus may complete all services virtually.

With approval from the Orchestra's safety task force, the NJSO will hold auditions for the Colton Fellowship in the spring or summer of 2021.

Upon the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the full terms of the current collective bargaining agreement, which runs through August 31, 2022, will resume.

