NJ Rep Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19

NJ Rep has cancelled performances due to COVID-19.

The follow statement has been released:

NJ Rep has been closely following developments regarding COVID-19. The safety and well-being of our community, audiences, performers, and staff has been and continues to be our top priority. With that in mind, we have made the decision to cancel all remaining performances of The Promotion Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, April 5, as well as, our March readings.

In the coming weeks, we will continue to monitor the status of this outbreak and evaluate our ability to once again welcome you to our theater. We are consistently grateful for the opportunity to create and experience theater together, and, while nothing can fully replace the connections and conversations that are sparked by live theater, we are working to develop digital theatrical content to remain connected with you. Please keep an eye on your emails for further communications from us.

For subscribers and ticket holders, we will be in touch with you directly regarding the exchange of tickets for future performances. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to call us at 732-229-3166.

As a non-profit, we rely on ticket sales and contributions to sustain our organization. We hope you will support us during this difficult time by donating your ticket(s) or by making a tax-deductible gift to New Jersey Repertory Company.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. We wish you all continued health and safety.





