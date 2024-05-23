New Jersey Symphony to Present Daniil Trifonov Playing Gershwin's Piano Concerto In F

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Symphony will present the 2023–24 season finale classical concerts featuring pianist Daniil Trifonov playing Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, with Music Director Xian Zhang conducting four performances: Thursday, June, 6, 2024, at 7:30 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick; Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8 pm, at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton; Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 8 pm, at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; and Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 3 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.



The GRAMMY Award-winning Trifonov is a world-renowned pianist, and will play Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F, the composer's follow-up to his famous Rhapsody in Blue. The Concerto in F has the same jazz influences in a more sophisticated orchestral structure. Also on the program is Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture, a medley arranged by Gershwin’s friend and assistant Robert Russell Bennett, with popular melodies including “Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So” and others.



The Symphony will also present the world premiere of Autumn Days and Nights by Daniel Bernard Roumain, a New Jersey Symphony commission. Roumain, who also goes by DBR, is the Symphony’s Resident Artistic Catalyst and a composer, performer, educator and activist whose works include movie scores (Ailey, 2021) and i am a person who _____ Black people, another New Jersey Symphony commission.



Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin

Season Finale! New Jersey Symphony Classical

Xian Zhang conductor

Daniil Trifonov piano

New Jersey Symphony

New Brunswick → Thursday, June 6, 2024, 7:30 pm, State Theatre New Jersey

Princeton → Friday, June 7, 2024, 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium

Red Bank → Saturday, June 8, 2024, 8 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts

Newark → Sunday, June 9, 2024, 3 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events



