Band Of Horses, Sunshine Spazz, And Lake Street Dive Set To Rock The Stone Pony Summer Stage 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North to Shore Music Festival, a one-of-a-kind event presented by Prudential, will feature the wildly popular bands ~ BAND OF HORSES with opener popular NJ Band SUNSHINE SPAZZ in Asbury Park on Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m., and then LAKE STREET DIVE will take the stage on Friday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Stone Pony, celebrating 50 years at the iconic venue where so many artists got their start, welcomes Band of Horses to the Summer Stage. No other band could channel the generational anxiety in those early millennial years and turn it into such powerful and inclusive art quite like Band of Horses. Band of Horses fashioned gorgeously ragged epics, Ben Bridwell's high-flying vocals and eccentric enunciation floating like a specter that felt like a prelude to a dream. Full of profundity, truth, and sometimes just homespun advice on living, Band of Horses songs have become anthems and touchstones for fans. Emotionally intense, both on a personal and elemental level, the songs for Band of Horses' sixth album, Things Are Great, finds Bridwell more autobiographical than he's ever been on record, detailing the nebulous frustrations and quiet indignities of relationship changes and what a person will do to make things right. And what do you do when you can't? Band of Horses comprises Bridwell, longtime members Ryan Monroe and Creighton Barrett, new members Matt Gentling (of Archers of Loaf) on bass, and guitarist Brett Nash. This fresh chapter finds the Band recapturing its early days' raw emotion and unpolished punk-rock spirit. The songs on Things Are Great document the connections in Bridwell's life that have shifted or remained. An epic album, Things Are Great, is not an exercise in nostalgia or regret. It's closer to the classic pattern of the hero's journey, where Bridwell doesn't locate those elusive answers but finds himself in the end, providing hope that all of us can do the same.

Then, on Friday, June 14, it is Lake Street Dive will perform on the summer stage - Since forming in 2004, Lake Street Dive has matched their sophisticated musicianship with a fearless refusal to limit their sound. As shown on their most recent full-length album, 2021's critically acclaimed Obviously, the Boston-bred Band also possesses a keen talent for combining sociopolitical commentary with immediately catchy pop gems. With their current lineup comprised of founding members Rachael Price (vocals), Bridget Kearney (bass), and Michael Calabrese (drums) — as well as keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss and touring guitarist James Cornelison — Lake Street Dive continues to create joyously soulful rock & roll with equal parts ingenuity, intelligence, and irresistible abandon.

Over the years, they've captivated massive audiences. Through their fierce commitment to constantly elevating their artistry, Lake Street Dive has ultimately emerged as one of the most compelling voices in alternative music today, both reliably sublime and thrillingly unpredictable. Their ever-evolving journey will continue in 2024 with much-anticipated new music and more.

Tickets

Get Tickets now to see Band of Horses and Sunshine Spazz on Thurs. June 13 and Lake Street Dive on Friday June 14 at www.ticketmaster.com.

Comments