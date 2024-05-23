Winnie Holzman's CHOICE Enters Final Weeks of Performances at McCarter Theatre

The production runs through June 2.
Winnie Holzman’s new comedy, Choice, will wrap up its acclaimed run on Sunday June 2 at the Berlind Theatre at Princeton’s McCarter Theatre Center. Ms. Rasmussen directs.
Choice is the latest play from multi-hyphenate writer (and Princeton grad) Holzman, who is best known for her groundbreaking work on the international hit musical - and soon-to-be movie franchise – Wicked, as well as TV’s “ThirtySomething,” and the seminal '90s TV series “My So-Called Life.” In Choice, she returns with a new comedy that explores a woman’s right to choose in decidedly unexpected, often hilarious, and ultimately thought-provoking ways.
The production features a lineup of Broadway veterans and screen performers, bringing a constellation of high-wattage talent to the Berlind stage. The cast is Ilana Levine (Broadway: 1999 revival of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown; Film/TV: Seinfeld, HBO’s Tanner ’88, Failure to Launch; Podcast: Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine) as Zippy, the fearless journalist at the heart of the story; Kate Mulligan (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Being John Malkovich) as Erica; Dakin Matthews (Broadway: Waitress and To Kill a Mockingbird; Film/TV: The King of Queens, Desperate Housewives) as Clark; Jake Cannavale (Broadway: Fish in the Dark by Larry David; Film/TV: Nurse Jackie, The Offer) as Hunter; Caitlin Kinnunen (Broadway: TONY-nominee for The Prom, The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening; Film/TV: The Knick, Younger) as Zoe/Leah or Lena; Barzin Akhavan (Broadway: Network, The Kite Runner; Film/TV: Chicago Med, Girls5Eva, Smash) as Mark/The Other Mark.
Journalist Zippora Zunder has landed the story of her life – and it’s forcing her to reexamine her past, her (sometimes absurd) present, and the choices that have shaped her life. Playwright Winnie Holzman brings her trademark wit and ability to weave social issues into compelling, relatable stories as she explores one of the most polarizing subjects of our time through a refreshingly humorous – and profoundly human – lens. Directed by Sarah Rasmussen, CHOICE is set to be a landmark production for McCarter.
The complete creative team is Sarah Rasmussen (Director); Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer); Raquel Adorno (Costume Designer); Masha Tsimring (Lighting Designer); Andre Pluess (Sound Designer); Liz Hayes (Dialect & Vocal Coach); Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Coordinator); Julie Felise Dubiner (Dramaturg); Karyn Casl, CSA, The Telsey Company (Casting Director); Tiger Brown (Assistant Director); Alison Cote (Production Stage Manager); and Matthew Luppino (Assistant Stage Manager).
Tickets are on sale at McCarter.org or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787.
