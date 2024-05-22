Holy Counselor Lutheran Church to Present GODSPELL in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for Holy Counselor Lutheran Church's production of "Godspell" under the direction of Damian Vince and Lydia Rivera, and music direction by Julianne Froehlich. This show features a live band!

Performances will be June 8th at 2pm, June 8th at 7pm, and June 9th at 2pm located at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road Sussex, NJ.

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/hclcgodspell24. Tickets are also being sold at the door the day of the performance.

Comments