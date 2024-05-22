Surflight Theatre Opens Its 75th Season With MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight Theatre is celebrating their 75th Season of Broadway at the Beach with their first production of the Season Million Dollar Quartet!

The musical Million Dollar Quartet is based on the auspicious meeting between four of the greatest rockers of all time in 1956 at Sun Records in Memphis. The men were Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, and for one night only they jammed together.

Producing Artistic Director Steve Steiner directs the production. He has directed numerous productions and tours of Buddy the Buddy Holly Story as well as performing in the original Broadway company of Buddy. This will be his third production of Million Dollar Quartet. Mr Steiner has directed numerous productions at Surflight Theatre, the recent ONCE at The Laguna Playhouse as well as numerous other shows at the Playhouse. He has directed several National Tours and 8 major Regional Productions in Reno and Atlantic City. He has musical directed all over including Goodspeed Opera House and the Off Broadway Show Honky Tonk Highway.

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Chris Coffey, Scenic Design by Chris Strangfeld, Sound Design by Justin Thompson, Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro, Costume Design by Carla Gant, Wig and hair Design by Christa Steiner, Production Management and Casting Gail Anderson, Production Stage Manager Kathryn Ronan.

The show will star several very talented actor/musicians many of whom are veterans of several Million Dollar Quartet Productions nationwide.

Tickets

Adults/Seniors- $43.00; Children 12 and Under- $33.00. To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477. Group pricing available.

