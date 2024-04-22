NINE Comes to Chatham Playhouse in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chatham Community Players will conclude its 102nd Season with the critically acclaimed and modern musical classic, “NINE” with music & lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit from May 3 – 18, 2024 at The Chatham Playhouse 23 North Passaic Ave. Chatham. Returning to direct on Chatham Playhouse's Main Stage is Elizabeth Rogers of West Orange and Emily Bengels of Readington makes her Chatham debut as Musical Director. Rogers added, “I would tell you how wonderful NINE is, but I'd rather you come see for yourself!”

Based on iconic film director Federico Fellini's legendary work “8½”, this spectacular musical adaptation features one man and the dozens of women in his life. Celebrated but impetuous film director, Guido Contini, succumbing to the pressures of filming his latest film epic, suffers a midlife crisis. One by one, women from his past and present – including his mother, his wife, his mistress, and his leading lady – haunt, instruct, scold, seduce and encourage him until he finally learns to grow up. This female dominated cast, 22 to be exact, is a showcase of the talent New Jersey has to offer and audiences will be able to enjoy them in Chatham's intimate black box theater.

Our choreographers, Amanda Papa of Edison and Matt Mancuso of East Brunswick, are new to working at the Chatham Playhouse, but both Amanda and Matt are not strangers to working together, this production marks their fourth production as Co-Choreographers. They received back-to-back NJACT Perry Nominations for their work on Guys and Dolls in 2022 and Reefer Madness in 2023. Recently Amanda won the Best Choreography Award for her creative work on the Musical, “Be More Chill” from Broadway World NJ. Matt is a Professional Ballroom dancer, actor, and musical theatre performer. He has performed at such regional houses as Walnut Street Theatre and Music Theatre of Connecticut.

The talented cast includes actors from all around New Jersey: Dan Maceyak from Garwood as Guido, Sky Spiegel Monroe from Morristown as Luisa, Missy Renwick from Summit as Carla, Rachelle Rennagel from Montclair as Guido's Mother, Beth Amiano from Boonton as Liliane La Fleur, Sharon Garry from Cedar Grove as Lina Darling, Leslie Ellis from Florham Park as Stephanie, Vlada Borisova-Duran from Maplewood as Mama Maddelena, Lisa Benke of Westfield as Claudia, Jessi Baden from Montclair as Sarraghina, Jack Ennis from Cranford as Little Guido, Sydney Brown from Summit, Audrey Snyder of New Providence, Juliette Monroe of Morristown and Luca Moreira of New Providence as Guido's Classmates, Lisa Wolper of Morristown as Our Lady of the Spa, the Ensemble/Dancers are Alexis Morgan from North Bergen, Julia Velmer from Somerset, Sarah Decker from Florham Park, Jaclyn Lenox of Martinsville, Nikki Vaiknoras of Cliffside Park and Lara Donohue of New Providence, the Ensemble include Jodi Freeman Maloy from Cedar Grove, Christen Simmons from New Providence and Allison Schaechter from North Brunswick.

Rounding out the director's talented production team, Assistant Director is Gus Ibranyi, Producer is Emily Miller, Stage Manager is Andrea Sickler, Assistant Stage Manager is Steffi Denmark, Production Coordinator & Sound Designer is Joe DeVico, Scenic Designer is Roy Pancirov, Costume Designs by Fran Harrison, Melanie Rajpal & Beth Amiano Gleason, Lighting Designer is Jeff McCrum, Scenic Artist is Dean Sickler, Props & Set Decoration by Carol Saso.

Performance dates are May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 8:00PM and May 12 at 3:00PM. All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Online Ticket Presale is $27 for Adults & $24 for Seniors/Students with In-person Purchase Day of the Show is $30 for Adults & $27 for Seniors/Students. Join us for a Talk Back led by Susan Speidel about the production and meet members of the company, immediately following the matinee on May 12.

Tickets can be purchased online by accessing the theater's online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, simply go to chathamplayers.org/tickets. The service is available 24 hours a day. Purchasing tickets in person at Chatham Playhouse's box office will begin on April 23. For information regarding box office hours, please call the box office number at (973) 635-7363. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.