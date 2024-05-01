State Theatre New Jersey Announces TINA, AIN'T TOO PROUD And More for 2024-25 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey has announced its 2024-25 Broadway Season, featuring five fantastic shows. The 2024-25 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts.

State Theatre New Jersey's 2024-25 Broadway Series kicks off with the uplifting comeback story and inspiring journey of the Queen of Rock n' Roll, TINA—The Tina Turner Musical on October 3-5. The other four shows in the series include the electrifying, smash-hit musical, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations on October 25-27; the hilarious and kooky musical comedy, The Addams Family on January 25-26; and the groundbreaking musical, Dear Evan Hansen on March 28-30.

Also included in State Theatre's 2024-25 Broadway season as an add-on to season tickets is the wickedly funny holiday favorite Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical on November 23-24.

State Theatre New Jersey is offering season tickets to its Broadway Series. Season ticket holders can order their series tickets now before single tickets go on sale to the general public on August 2. They are also able to secure some of the best seats in the historic theater and those seats will remain theirs, year after year, for as long as they remain season ticket holders. Season tickets also come with many added benefits such as 20% savings off single ticket prices, half price drinks at our concessions, ticket exchanges within the series, and a bring your friends discount that allows single tickets (once on sale) to be added on at a 15% savings off single ticket prices.

Tickets

Broadway show tickets are currently only available through our season ticket program. Single tickets to the Broadway shows will go on sale on August 2. For Broadway Season Tickets, visit STNJ.org/SeasonTickets, email Concierge@STNJ.org; call our Season Ticket Hotline at 732-247-7200, ext. 555; or schedule an appointment at STNJ.org/Concierge.

