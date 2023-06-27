Mutual Morris And Very Gerry Entertainment Presents DIVAS IN MY MIND

To conclude Pride Month, Mutual Morris and Very Gerry Entertainment are celebrating our diversity with a fundraising show entitled Divas In My Mind. This drag musical show tells the story of Gerry and how the Divas of Old Hollywood captured his heart, mind and body!

As Very Gerry exclaims, "Vamps, Rhinestones, Queens; oh dear! Fasten your seat belts because the next stop is Hollywood! All aboard the Very Gerry Vessel, as we journey to Old Hollywood and pay tribute to iconic women.

Ever wanted to know what the divas of the past think about the stars of today? What would they talk about or even sing? Perhaps they're back to clear up a few rumors and bad press? These broads MADE Hollywood. This Impersonation show of epic drag proportions also features audience interaction, big Broadway hits and psychedelic parodies of some of your favorite pop songs! Join Very Gerry as he brings these Hollywood characters back to life, with a campy trip that you'll never forget" Join us at the Madison Community Arts Center, 10 Kings Road in Madison on Sunday July 2nd at 5pm.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Mutual Morris, your local mutual aid network. Tickets can be purchased here- Click Here

More information about Mutual Morris can be found here- www.mutualmorris.com We have so many options for you to be a part of the Mutual Morris and Very Gerry family experience including student, senior, general and VIP ticket prices!