Musical Theater Performer and SNL Actor New Jersey's Robert Bannon Presents New Live Show

Singer, Musical Theater Performer, SNL Actor, Robert Bannon has a brand-new show that he will perform LIVE in New Jersey and New York City and for those that don't feel comfortable going out, they can watch either performance virtually at home. Robert Bannon's new show Press Rewind will take you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life.

Robert, as seen on SNL, in Rent, and as the host of the virtual smash "The Roundtable", will share the journey he took as an Irish-Italian kid from Jersey, with the colorful people and experiences that shaped his life- expect an evening of some great singing, conversation and hysterical laughter.

The show will feature music from pop hits to Broadway and more! Also expect to hear songs from Bannon's debut album "Unfinished Business" which debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart and includes the Pride Original Anthem "I Think He Knew Me" (Fun fact: Bannon recorded the album during the pandemic in his home studio and this one original song/video went virtual and was the Pride song of 2021!)

Be sure to see Robert Bannon as he performs two shows - in New Jersey on Thursday, April 14th at 7pm at The Villager's Theatre in Somerset, NJ (Tickets can be purchased at the door), and on Saturday, April 16th in New York City at YOTEL- New York in their popular Green Room 42 (Click here for tickets)

"In a time when truth and authenticity are constantly questioned, Robert Bannon speaks from his heart and sings from his core. He is a refreshing and beautiful artist. Robert is the kind of artist we need right now."- Composer/Playwright Matt Gould

"That was the best rendition I've heard!"- Rosie O'Donnell on Bannon's rendition of the National Anthem before a basketball playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Robert Bannon 's warm voice and lush arrangements are just as timeless as this incredible artist, and the songs themselves. Each song takes the listener on a journey of fun and hope, all while celebrating life and LOVE. This album is not to be missed!"-Vocalist Loren Smith (Get Out Soundtrack, Michael Buble , Andy Grammar)

Robert Bannon is a singer, Saturday Night Live actor, and musical theater performer gracing the many stages in New York City. Since his accomplished and lauded debut release, "Unfinished Business," Bannon is on the trajectory of becoming a household name with his recent appearance on Bravo's New Jersey Housewives, where he performs at a New Jersey Pride event along with being featured media outlets for being a positive voice for the LGBTQ community in addition to performing for Pride Events nationally.

Bannon's powerful rendition of the Bette Midler song, "From a Distance," became an anthem of strength for health workers during the height of the pandemic, providing an unforgettable, uplifting rendition to a tumultuous year. "From a Distance" went viral with close to 100K views and was a tribute to healthcare workers throughout the world whose tireless efforts fighting the battle of Covid 19 was celebrated as heroes. Bannon's unforgettable and emotive rich, soaring voice and vocal flourishes as he sings of a hopeful, peaceful and prosperous future.

Robert Bannon 's latest single and video, "I Think He Knew Me " is a riveting story about the relationship between a father and son where the son reveals to his father that he is gay. The complicated situation is a heartfelt song about a father not understanding why his son is gay. "I think He Knew Me" is going viral as it touches the soul because it reveals approve, love and acceptance. "I Think He Knew Me" is Bannon's only original song on Unfinished Business and is written by Matt Gould and Griffin Mathews and produced by Lee Lessack for LML Music.

Bannon, a tireless performer, brings a wealth of experience and rave reviews to listeners. In addition to his work on "Saturday Night Live" the past three years, Bannon has performed with a number of rhythm-and-blues, jazz and comedy icons including Patti LaBelle George Benson and Whoopi Goldberg at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Bannon also sang for Bill and Hillary Clinton during for Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and for Hillary Clinton at a Martin Luther King Day event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Bannon's traveled the country performing his hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," at New York's legendaryFeinstein's/54 Below cabaret and Los Angeles Feinstein's at Vitello's.

Bannon shares his journey from the prestigious Juilliard Prep School to giving up music to become a 5th grade history teacher to finding his way back to the stage.