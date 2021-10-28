mignolo dance presents Visitor Parking at Gardenship Art in Kearny, NJ, Friday, December 10 at 7PM | Saturday, December 11 at 3PM and 7PM | $30 per ticket.

Visitor Parking is a live, immersive, site specific multimedia piece rooted in contemporary dance that explores a variety of mental health problems in effort to advocate for the recognition and de-stigmatization of mental health related conditions. Choreographed by Charly & Eriel Santagado in collaboration with the dancers, the piece calls upon mignolo's developing "translation" movement vocabulary accompanied by poetry, original music by Brian Curry and Teddy Hyde, set design by Andrew Lackland, and costume design by Bailey Benoot.

Mental health conditions represented include Panic Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Depression, and the liminal spaces that lie between such diagnoses. Join a cast of eight dancers on a sometimes tangled, sometimes illuminating journey through the complexities of the mind.

mignolo dance is a contemporary dance company founded by sisters Charly & Eriel Santagado in 2017, and operates within 501-c3 nonprofit organization, mignolo arts. The company's mission is to forge creative connections across disciplines, exploring elements of various artistic mediums through the lens of movement. With accessibility, interdisciplinarity, support, and community as cornerstones, mignolo envisions a highly collaborative arts community that transcends the traditional boundaries of not only artistic disciplines, but of social constructs like age, socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, and sexuality.

Learn more at www.mignolo.art.