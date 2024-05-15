Arts Ed Newark To Receive $85,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Ed Newark has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $85,000.

This grant will support their ongoing arts education collective impact project in Newark, New Jersey. In total, the NEA will award 1,135 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $37 million as part of its second round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“Projects like Arts Ed Newark's Collective Impact exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”



"The support from the NEA allows Arts Ed Newark to continue its Healing Centered Engagement and the Arts initiative. It allows our collective to elevate the tools of arts education to create more healing centered environments, developing spaces where students feel safe and empowered," says Arts Ed Newark Director Lauren Meehan.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.



For more information on Arts Ed Newark please visit www.artsednewark.org.



