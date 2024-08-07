Middletown Arts Center Announces A Concert with THE WEEKLINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Middletown Arts Center hosts the Middletown Summer Concert Series featuring THE WEEKLINGS, America's most unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles.

The free, outdoor concert will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. Concertgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Alcohol is prohibited. The event will be moved indoors into the MAC Theater in the case of inclement weather. Sponsored by Middletown Township Department of Recreation and the Middletown Arts Center.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, call 732.706.4100 or visit www.middletownarts.org.

THE WEEKLINGS band performs explosive renditions of Beatles classics, uniquely arranged Beatles nuggets plus brilliant Beatles-inspired power-pop originals. The band brings music to life through its extraordinary energy and musicianship, soaring vocals, cheeky stage presence and most importantly, the ability to look backward and forwards, to synthesize decades of rock into something new and exciting, relevant and refreshing! The band has recently released its fourth album on the JEM record label, Raspberry Park, and is in the midst of a “Raspberry Park Tour”. Members Glen Burtnik, Bob Burger, John Merjave and Joe Bellia have written, performed and toured with artists ranging from Beth Hart to Bowie, Springsteen to McCartney!

THE WEEKLINGS performs uniquely arranged nuggets by The Beatles such as “Paperback Writer”, “Baby You're a Rich Man”, “I Am the Walrus”, “I've Just Seen a Face” and “She's Leaving Home; 60's classic remakes like The Easybeats 1966 garage rock hit, “Friday On My Mind”; plus brilliant Beatles-inspired power-pop originals, like “Little Elvis”, “In the Moment”, ”3” chosen the #1 Coolest Song in the World 2020 on Sirius/XM's Little Steven's Underground Garage. Their last “Coolest Song in the World”, a reimagining of The Beatles “I've Just Seen a Face” as well as their most recent original single “Brian Jones” and their latest and 8th “Coolest Song”, “All The Cash in the World” are all on Raspberry Park.

You can hear THE WEEKLINGS on Sirius XM's The Beatles Channel, The Loft and Little Steven's Underground Garage, where they have scored 6 “Coolest Song in the World” designations including three Top Ten Coolest Songs of The Year in 2016, 2018 and the #1 “3” in 2020, over 70 Radio Indie Alliance stations around the world as well as terrestrial radio including 90.5 The Night, WBJBFM, 107.1 The Boss, the nationally syndicated Joe Johnson's Beatles Brunch Club syndicated on 70 stations, Andre Gardner's Breakfast with The Beatles (WMGK 102.9FM – Philadelphia), Rich Russo's syndicated “anything, anything” show and Helen Leicht's (WXPN 88.5FM – Philadelphia) Breakfast with The Beatles and many other terrestrial and Internet stations in America and around the world.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.

