McCarter Theatre to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Next Month

McCarter kicked off the holiday season by announcing the return of A Christmas Carol, starring veteran stage and screen actor Joel McKinnon Miller (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Love) as Scrooge. For more than four decades, McCarter has welcomed more than a million audience members from across Central New Jersey and beyond to experience Charles Dickens' timeless classic.

Following Ebenezer Scrooge on a fantastical journey through Christmases past, present, and future, this family friendly production runs December 6-24 in the Matthews Theatre. Tickets are available to purchase online at the link below.

“Since 1980, McCarter's A Christmas Carol has been a beacon of holiday cheer and a celebration of our community. I think a lot about what it means to connect across differences. This story reminds us that it's not too late to change or to welcome someone back to the table. If Scrooge can change, if his community can give him another chance – then just imaging what is possible for us,” said Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “Whether it is your first time attending or your fortieth, thank you for gathering with us to tell this story.”

Audiences can expect inventive new special effects, music, dancing, and a brand new lobby experience featuring a Tree of Giving, local school and community choirs on select dates, festive photo ops, themed drinks, and more.

“So many members of this community have shared their first McCarter Carol memory with me from when they were young,” said Executive Director Martin Miller. “It's incredible to see them now as parents giving the same gift to their kids, years later, alongside new families finding their place around the table with the Cratchits for the first time. From the choirs and hot chocolate in the lobbies to the reunions with friends and family in the seats, even before the show begins, A Christmas Carol will warm the Matthews Theatre from the inside out this year.”

Joel McKinnon Miller stars as Ebenezer Scrooge. The ensemble includes Alex Brightwell,

Gisela Chípe, Kenneth De Abrew, Grayson DeJesus, Julie Ann Earls, Jennie Greenberry, Maria Habeeb, Polly Lee, Stephen Conrad Moore, Vilma Silva, and Stephen Michael Spencer.

The Young Ensemble – a group of nine young actors from the local community – includes Tarini Dhillon, Mariella Giordano, Brooke Ginsberg, Adriella Ann Goncalves, Yoyo Huang, Zayda Knowles, Rafella Mousa, and Nathaniel Updegraff.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is adapted and directed by Lauren Keating with musical direction by Chris Frisco and choreography by Emily Maltby. The production team also includes Casting Director Linda Cho, Costume Designer Judy Bowman, Production Stage Manager Alison Cote, Vocal and Dialect Coach Nathan C. Crocker, Production Assistant Alexandria Griner, Sound Designer and Composer Palmer Hefferan, Assistant Director Ashley Mapley-Brittle, Child Supervisor Jackie Mercer, Scenic Designer Daniel Ostling, Assistant Stage Manager Carolyn Reich, Dance Arranger Patrick Sulken, and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer Carissa Thorlakson.

Tickets

Performances of A Christmas Carol are scheduled from December 6 through December 24. Tickets start at $35 and are now on sale at the link below or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787. Groups of at least 10 can save 10% off tickets and Groups of 20 or more can save 15% (zone restrictions apply.)

Princeton University students can access free tickets with Passport to the Arts using code PUTIGER. More information on PU Student Tix for events at McCarter can be found at www.mccarter.org/tigertix.

High School and College students can access $25 tickets in advance with code STUTIX. Tickets can be picked up prior to the performance with a valid student ID.

Important Dates

Preview Performances – December 6 and 7

Opening Night – December 8

Relaxed Performance – December 10 at 1 p.m.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance – December 16 at 1 p.m.

Open Caption and Audio Described Performance – December 17 at 1 p.m.

Enhance Your Experience

Caroling in the Lobby: December 7, 15, 20, and 21, preshow

Thursday, December 7 – Princeton Apprentice Choir from Westrick Academy

Friday, December 15 – Allentown High School Choir

Wednesday, December 20 – Princeton Girlchoir from Westrick Academy

Thursday, December 21 – Princeton Young Men's Ensemble from Westrick Academy

8th Annual A Christmas Carol Family Read-Aloud

Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Princeton Public Library – Community Room

Free Event

The perfect precursor and compliment to the full performance, all are invited to meet in-person and read aloud Dickens' Victorian masterpiece from start to finish. All reading levels are welcome.