Mae West's THE DRAG Begins Performances At The Heritage Center Theatre This Week

Drag culture meets drawing room dramedy as ActorsNET opens Mae West's flamboyantly funny show, THE DRAG, on Friday, April 26th at the Heritage Center Theater.

THE DRAG is set in New York City during the 1920s where Dr. James Richmond (George Agalias) searches to cure homosexuality with the best of intentions, while his friend Judge Kingsbury (Ken Ammerman) rails against their moral degradation. His son, Rolly Kingsbury (Daniel Gleason), is married to Clair (Grace Albert), his childhood sweetheart and the Doctor's daughter.

Unbeknownst to his family, Rolly has a flamboyant group of friends who all participate in the drag lifestyle. He is even known to host drag parties, and is infatuated with his business partner, Allen Grayson (Joey Poliziana). Rolly's charmed life comes to a screeching halt thanks to thwarted ex-lovers, and a cold-blooded murder. Those left behind are forced to reconcile the reality of who he was with the image they all believed in.

THE DRAG is a love triangle topped with a decadent celebration of drag and sprinkled with a moral dilemma that still resonates today: How can we be ourselves in a world that is hostile to queer people?

Directors Hayley and Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski note, “We seek to underscore the timeless nature of the themes explored in THE DRAG by blending the 1920's and the 2020's. Despite being nearly a century apart, the events unfolding before you on stage are still taking place today, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle for equality and acceptance.”

Producer Charlotte Kirkby adds, "Mae West's voice shines through this piece, with her classic one-liners and double entendres. If that intrigues you, as the playwright would say, come up and see us sometime!"

THE DRAG is directed by Hayley Rubins-Topoleski and Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski. The show stars George Agalias as Dr. James Richmond, Lorie Baldwin as Barbara Richmond/Hell's Kitchen Kate, Grace Albert as Clair, Ken Ammerman as Judge Robert Kingsbury, Daniel Gleason as Rolly Kingsbury, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski as Marion/Jessie, Barry Leonard as Parsons, Joey Poliziana as Allen Grayson, Colin Dyce as David Caldwell, Nicholas Pecht as Clem “The Doll” Hathaway, G. Anthony Williams as Hal “The Duchess” Swanson, Robert Greene as Winnie Lewis, Emile Wong as Rosco Giggleswater/Detective, and Joseph Ryan as Taxi Driver/Inspector. The play is produced by Charlotte Kirkby and stage managed by Em Ricciardi.

Tickets

Mae West's THE DRAG runs from April 26 to May 12, 2024 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a special Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on May 11, 2024, in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance. Doors open one half hour before show time. THE DRAG has been adapted for ActorsNET by John Boccanfuso, Barry Leonard, and Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski.

For tickets or additional information, visit the web site: www.actorsnetbucks.org.