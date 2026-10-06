MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B to Open at Centenary Stage
The production runs at Sitnik Theatre in Hackettstown, featuring a darkly comic take on Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson.
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTstage Repertory brings Kate Hamill's darkly comic and contemporary reimagining of the classic detective duo, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, to the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center October 15–25.
What happens when Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson are not the legendary detective and doctor we know—but two wildly dysfunctional female roommates trying to put their lives back together?
In this fast-paced, darkly comic reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic characters, Holmes and Watson emerge from the isolation and upheaval of the pandemic as an unlikely, deeply codependent odd couple. Together, they tackle mysteries, battle villains, and attempt to make sense of a world that seems determined to keep them off balance.
But when they encounter a villain who appears to have all the answers, their latest case forces the duo to confront some mysteries much closer to home.
Playwright Kate Hamill gives the classic detective story a bold contemporary spin, placing two women firmly at the center of the action. The result is a sharply funny, physical and irreverent take on the Holmes and Watson mythology.
The production is presented through NEXTstage Repertory, Centenary Stage Company's student performance division, which provides Centenary University theatre students with the opportunity to work in close collaboration with the professional staff and resources of Centenary Stage Company. The program bridges the academic and professional worlds, giving emerging theatre artists hands-on experience in a fully produced theatrical production while working alongside industry professionals.
Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
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