MPAC Adds Two Morristown Residents to Board of Trustees

Tara Albritton and Caroline Opondo, residents of Morristown, have been selected to join the Board of Trustees of Mayo Performing Arts Center. Both will serve three-year terms.

"Tara and Caroline's vast professional experience combined with their dedication and love of the Morristown community will help MPAC continue to grow and expand in the coming years," says Greg Supron, Chairman, Board of Trustees, MPAC.

Tara Albritton is a Divisional Vice President/General Manager for ADP, National Account Services, which provides human capital management solutions to large enterprise clients. Prior to her current role, Tara was Vice President of Service for ADP's Major Account business, where she was Executive Sponsor for deploying a national sustainable service model. Tara has held various roles for over 21 years with ADP, building and scaling organizations, driving growth and transformative change through collaboration, coaching and empowering teams to deliver outstanding results.

Tara believes in the vision and wisdom of Martin Luther King, Jr., who said, "We all are more alike than we are different." She is passionate about people and helping them shine. Tara is President of ADP's Cultivate Business Resource Group (BRG) and an Executive Sponsor for ADP's local Pride BRG, representing ADP's Black and LGBTQ communities respectively, and their allies. Tara supports communities through contributions and participating in charities such as, Dress for Success, God's Love We Deliver and Junior Achievement. Tara and her wife, Amanda, are Morristown residents.

"My wife and I have lived in Morristown for close to five years now and for us, MPAC is the heart of downtown," she said. "It's pulsing with that live performance art energy and infusing our pedestrian-friendly town with more patrons that help to ensure our restaurants and shops thrive. I'm excited to contribute to this pillar of our community and help to support the board's continued focus on diverse community outreach."

Caroline Opondo is a Director of Clinical Development Training at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, a Pharma company where she has worked in various roles for the past 21 years in Bridgewater. She has worked in Global Quality Assurance and Compliance, clinical quality auditing, SOP-writing, implementing clinical training. Her activities include presenting Sanofi's Quality Management Systems to the FDA for Sponsor inspections and drug approval. A Morristown resident, she has two children in the Morris School District and is a recent past member of the Morris Educational Foundation. She is also a past Trustee of the Morris Housing Authority.

Caroline's relationship with the MPAC dates back to when her current high school senior attended Cradles to Crayons day-care center. Cradles had its annual end of year showcase on the MPAC stage between 2004-2008. The experience opened the door to her family and friends to the local theatre's vast and diverse offerings.

"I am thrilled to have an opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees of MPAC, she said. "I feel like I have gone full circle, having my pre-schooler on stage, enjoying the vast array of shows and performances, and now as a member of the Board of Trustees. MPAC is a truly enriching part of our lives in Morristown!"