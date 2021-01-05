MPAC Adds Three Local Business Leaders to Board of Trustees

Simone Craig of Morristown, Ken Lantigua of Chatham and Art Corwin of Morristown have been selected to join the Board of Trustees of Mayo Performing Arts Center. All three will serve three-year terms.

"On behalf of my fellow Trustees I'd like to welcome Simone, Ken and Art to the MPAC Board," says Greg Supron, Chairman, Board of Trustees, MPAC. "We are thrilled that such outstanding community members and leaders will be helping to guide MPAC's future direction."

Ken Lantigua is a Vice President and Senior Regional Consultant in asset management, responsible for partnering with private wealth financial advisors and their teams for tailored portfolio guidance and investment product support. Prior to his current role, Mr. Lantigua spent 17 years at UBS Financial Services, Inc., most recently serving as the Head of Advisory Consulting, where he led a team of specialists responsible for providing practice management and investment advice through UBS Investment Advisory Programs. Mr. Lantigua is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) and an active member of the Investments & Wealth Institute®. A North Jersey native, he lives with his family in Chatham.

"I'm honored to have an opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees of MPAC, and play a small part in supporting all of the wonderful entertainment which the theater provides to our community," he says. "Like so many, my family and I have been missing going out during this pandemic, and I know the theater has faced extraordinary challenges in navigating through this difficult period. Through conversations with the MPAC team, I've learned just how much the theater contributes to the vibrancy of the local area, as well as the unique experiences it provides through educational programs such as The Miracle Project and Arts in the Community. The MPAC team has worked incredibly hard to innovate and power through the hardship this year, and I'm excited to help back their efforts - looking forward to the day when we're all enjoying packed shows in the theater once again."

Simone Craig is the founder and CEO of SLC Global, a boutique accounting and wealth consulting firm for women business owners. Simone is a capital building strategist and holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Accounting from Hampton University in Hampton, VA. She has extensive experience in the financial industry, including with KPMG Peat Marwick, and Prudential Financial in Newark, NJ. Simone is a thought leader and keynote speaker on topics including money mindset, entrepreneurship, women in business, financial freedom, generational wealth and legacy-building. She is a frequent guest on podcasts and for private business groups seeking her unique insights into the intersection of mindset, money and success. She loves helping her clients, and audiences from all around the world, to have the mindset and money management skills to create a thriving business they love, while leaving a legacy they're proud of. Simone is also on the Board of Directors of Art in the Atrium, Inc. based in Morristown. She lives in Morristown and is the proud mom of her 8 year-old daughter, Charleigh.

"I grew up in Morristown and have such fond memories of enjoying movies and events at The Community Theatre, as it was previously known," Ms. Craig says. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to give back to the community in this way. I'm very happy to be elected to the Board of Trustees of MPAC as it embarks on a path of diverse entertainment programming to a burgeoning and increasingly diverse Morris County community."

Art Corwin is a licensed professional engineer and has dedicated over 42 years to a career in engineering and construction. In his current role as President at Railroad Construction Company (RCC), he is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and collaborates with executive and senior level management to promote an environment that cultivates the company's mission to deliver quality construction and engineering serving the customer with professionalism and integrity. Mr. Corwin has been involved in many major infrastructure projects throughout the U.S., including the Boston Big Dig, the 2nd Avenue subway in New York City, and his most challenging, recovery and reconstruction at the World Trade Center after 9/11. He graduated from NYU Tandon School of Engineering and has lived in Morris County for 37 years with his wife Ann. They have three grown children. He has been an active volunteer at Homeless Solutions Shelter, serving as its Board Chair for two years. He served on the Board at the Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child for six years, and currently serves on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic.

"Ann and I have been attending and supporting MPAC for over 20 years," he says. We understand how important it is to the Morristown community. We certainly enjoy the shows but are inspired by how the theater brings the arts to life for so many children and young adults."