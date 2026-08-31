MAXIMUM QUEEN to Bring Freddie Mercury Tribute to Algonquin Arts Theatre

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Maximum Queen will bring the power, spectacle and unforgettable music of Queen to Algonquin Arts Theatre on Saturday, September 26, 2026, for the theatre's annual Fall fundraising concert. Featuring acclaimed Welsh vocalist Martyn Jenkins as Freddie Mercury, Maximum Queen delivers an explosive celebration of one of rock music's most legendary bands, with performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at AlgonquinArts.org, by calling the Algonquin Arts Theatre Box Office at 732-528-9211, or in person at the theatre's box office in Manasquan. VIP tickets include admission to a pre-show reception and an open bar, giving patrons an opportunity to make the evening even more special while supporting Algonquin Arts Theatre. This concert is sponsored by Ed & Meagan O'Malley.

“Algonquin Arts Theatre thrives because our community understands the importance of having live arts right here in Manasquan, and our annual Fall fundraising concert is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that support while having an incredible night together,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “Queen created music that crosses generations — songs that make you want to sing, move and celebrate — and Maximum Queen captures that excitement brilliantly. We cannot think of a better way to bring our community together while supporting the theatre and helping ensure that live performance continues to flourish on our stage.”

Maximum Queen recreates the sights and sounds of a Queen concert from the early 1980s, combining iconic hits, powerful vocals, costume changes, stories about Queen and its music, and high-energy audience sing-alongs.

The production goes far beyond simply performing Queen's greatest hits. Maximum Queen has devoted countless hours to recreating the band's distinctive sound, including the intricate layered harmonies heard on Queen's original recordings. The result is a live concert experience designed to reproduce Queen's songs, effects and arrangements with remarkable attention to detail.

Jenkins previously fronted the European touring Queen production Night at the Opera and has performed for the official Queen Fan Club as well as for Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Audiences can expect many of the songs that made Queen one of the most celebrated bands in rock history, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Love of My Life,” “Play the Game,” “Keep Yourself Alive” and “You're My Best Friend,” along with additional fan favorites and deeper cuts from the Queen catalogue.

The enormous success of the film Bohemian Rhapsody introduced Queen's music to yet another generation, and Maximum Queen's concert includes the songs featured in the film while celebrating the breadth of the band's extraordinary career.

Past audiences have praised Maximum Queen for both its musicianship and its respect for Freddie Mercury and Queen's legacy. One patron called the group “a very polished act,” adding that Jenkins “honored Freddie very, very well,” while another returning audience member described the band as “fantastic” and gave the performance a “10 rating.”

More than a tribute concert, the September 26 performances are part of Algonquin Arts Theatre's annual fundraising efforts. Support generated through the event helps the nonprofit theatre continue bringing live performance and arts experiences to audiences in Manasquan and throughout the surrounding community.

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