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MARRIED BY THE MOB to Return to Avenel Performing Arts Center

Jennifer Graziano's immersive mafia wedding blends scripted theater with reality-style audience interaction.

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MARRIED BY THE MOB to Return to Avenel Performing Arts Center

MARRIED BY THE MOB, the immersive mafia wedding experience created by Jennifer Graziano, creator and executive producer of VH1's MOB WIVES, returns to New Jersey with five new performances at Avenel Performing Arts Center.

Featuring MOB WIVES star Renee Graziano, the experience transports guests into a high-stakes Italian wedding where old grudges surface, alliances shift, secrets are revealed and loyalty is tested in real time.

Unlike traditional theater, guests aren't simply watching the story — they become part of it. The production combines scripted theater, reality-style confessionals, comedy, drama and audience interaction to bring the energy of reality television into a live setting.

'It's taking the DNA of reality TV and bringing it into a live environment.' — Jennifer Graziano, Creator & Executive Producer

Featuring Renee Graziano

Known for her larger-than-life personality on MOB WIVES, Renee Graziano joins the immersive experience as a featured personality, bringing her signature energy and connection to the world that made her a household name.

The Experience

Guests are immersed in an unforgettable Italian wedding filled with family drama, secrets, shifting alliances and unexpected twists.

Food and drinks are available for purchase separately at Caroline's Tavern, located inside Avenel Performing Arts Center.

New Jersey Performances

Avenel Performing Arts Center | Avenel, NJ

September 12, 2026 — 8:00 PM

September 13, 2026 — 2:00 PM

October 16, 2026 — 8:00 PM

October 17, 2026 — 8:00 PM

October 18, 2026 — 2:00 PM

Tickets: $99 + fees

Tickets & Information: marriedbythemob.com or AvenelArts.com

Married by the Mob is directed by Vivian Sorenson, showrunner of Chopped and television and film producer, marking her return to theater. Choreography is by Kristin Condon.

About Jennifer Graziano

Jennifer Graziano is the creator and executive producer of VH1's groundbreaking MOB WIVES, which ran for six seasons. Through JustJenn Productions, she continues to develop scripted and unscripted projects across television, film and live entertainment. MARRIED BY THE MOB expands her Mob universe into immersive theater.

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