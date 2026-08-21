SUMMER OF LOVE Music Festival to Return to Haddon Township

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Haddon Township invites residents and visitors to celebrate the sounds of three unforgettable decades at the Summer of Love 60's-70's-80's Music Festival on Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. The festival will take place along Haddon Avenue between Strawbridge Avenue and Cooper Street.

The annual festival will bring an afternoon and evening of live music to the heart of downtown Haddon Township, with five bands taking the stage throughout the day:

Performances

2:00 – 3:15 p.m. - Invasion 65

3:30 – 4:45 p.m. - Dancin Machine

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. - Priceless

6:45 – 8:15 p.m. - Boy Band Project

8:30 – 10:00 p.m. - B Street Band

'Summer of Love is one of those events that really captures the energy of Haddon Township,' said Mayor Randall Teague. 'It brings generations together through music while giving residents and visitors a chance to experience our downtown, support local businesses and enjoy a full day together as a community. We're excited to welcome everyone back to Haddon Avenue for another memorable celebration.'

In addition to live music, festival-goers can enjoy food trucks and drinks in the beer garden. The festival offers entertainment for all ages, including a Kids Zone, Dance Dome, inflatables and more throughout the day.

Held in the heart of Haddon Township's downtown district, the Summer of Love Music Festival is just a short walk from the Westmont PATCO station, making it easily accessible to visitors from throughout South Jersey and Philadelphia.

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