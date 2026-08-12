Broadway Ray Match Raises Record $76,684 for Algonquin Arts Theatre
Donor Ray Soehngen's $25,000 match supports the Algonquin Youth Ensemble's free tuition program.
The annual matching gift campaign, held during the theatre's July production of Shrek The Musical, inspired Algonquin patrons and community members to contribute $51,684. Longtime theatre supporter “Broadway Ray” Soehngen added his full $25,000 matching gift, bringing the campaign to its historic total.
Proceeds from the Broadway Ray Match support Algonquin Arts Theatre's education programs and help underwrite the cost of the Algonquin Youth Ensemble, allowing students to participate in the program free of charge.
The Algonquin Youth Ensemble, known as AYE, is the marquee arts education program within the theatre's Performing Arts Academy. Students are selected through a competitive audition process prior to the beginning of each semester.
In addition to rehearsing for the mainstage production in which they are cast, AYE students participate in classes held in conjunction with the rehearsal period. These classes teach theatrical skills and concepts that students apply directly to their work onstage.
Soehngen has supported annual matching gift campaigns at Algonquin Arts Theatre since 2013. Over the years, the Broadway Ray Match has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the theatre and its education programs.
A longtime resident of Wall who now resides in Brick, Soehngen operates Broadway Ray, a charter bus company offering trips to Broadway productions in New York City. He has a longstanding history of helping local organizations raise essential funds and give back to the community.
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