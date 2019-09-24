MAMMA MIA! Continues at Music Mountain Theatre

The international hit sensation plays for two more weekends, September 27th through October 6th.

Over sixty million people around the globe have fallen in love with Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show! This sunny, funny musical unfolds on a Greek island paradise when on the eve of her wedding, a young woman's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited twenty years ago. Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA's hit songs that include "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Thank You for the Music," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and the title song combine to make this enchanting show a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

In addition, Music Mountain's production has some built in charm. Sophie Sheridan, the young woman on her way to the altar, and her hunky fiancée will be played by newlyweds Jill (née Palena) and Gigi Gibilisco, who tied the knot on July 2nd. Anna Hentz, the go-to matriarch of MMT is playing Donna Sheridan, the mother of the bride. And her chemistry with Jill is exceptionally strong as they have played family in many shows including Gypsy, Hairspray, and Little Women.

They are joined by Anne Odland and Toni Thompson as Donna's absolutely fabulous friends; Michael Moeller, Erik Snyder, and Bill Weir as the three potential fathers; and Jordan Brennan, Chelsea Connelly, Jaimie Geddes, and Joey Regan as Sky and Sophies' pals.

Tickets are $25, with discounts are available for seniors, students, and military with ID. Performances play at 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights, with 3pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. For additional information and reservations, contact the box office at (609) 397-3337 or visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org.





