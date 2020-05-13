Luna Stage Presents VOICES ACROSS AMERICA

Luna Stage has announced a new Solo Show Creation Workshop

VOICES ACROSS AMERICA. The workshop will be co-facilitated by 3 Solo Performers. The workshop will be limited to 9 participants.

Instructors:

Will Nolan creator of Hooray for Lady Land! Gay History for Straight People!

Ami Brabson creator of Phenomenal Women and A Change Is Gonna Come

Aizzah Fatima creator of Dirty Paki Lingerie

This nation-wide virtual solo show creation program will be collaboratively facilitated via Zoom, and was inspired by Luna Stage's American Voices series, which premiered last year and featured world premieres of solo projects in the company's MainStage and Studio theaters.

It will culminate in a virtual showcase performance featuring everyone's work.

Voices Across America will begin May 25 and runs Monday evenings for 6 weeks from 6-9pm. The suggested fee to participate is $120 but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

This workshop is designed both for experienced theatre artists and also for non-theatre professionals who feel they have something powerful to communicate at this moment in time.

Participants will be selected from across the country. Interested applicants should email a brief paragraph about why they're interested in participating, where they live currently, and where they consider "home" to annika.franklin@lunastage.org by May 18.





