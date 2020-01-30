Love Is In The Air At NJPAC's Valentine's Day Shows!

See full details for NJPAC's slate of Valentine's Day Shows below!



Raphael Saadiq Jimmy Lee Tour

with special guests

Jamila Woods, and DJ Duggz.



NJPAC



Friday, February 14, 2020



at 8:00 p.m.



$39.50 - $69.50 It's been eight years since GRAMMY Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq released a solo album. Now, the king of neo-soul is back with Jimmy Lee, his most personal, authentic and uplifting record to date-inspired by his brother's struggles with addiction.



For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/raphael-saadiq/

A Night of Love

Bell Biv Devoe, Xscape3, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Fantasia





Prudential Center



Friday, February 14, 2020



at 8:00 p.m.



$64.00 - $134.00 SJ Presents: A Night of Love Valentine's Concert with multi-platinum and Grammy Award Winning artists- BELL, BIV, DEVOE, FANTASIA, XSCAP3, MONICA & KEYSHIA COLE. See all these artists like never before all set to perform on one stage - expect an exciting evening of great music and so much love



For more information- https://www.prucenter.com/events/a-night-of-love



Valentine's All Star Comedy

Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Don "D.C." Curry and Sheryl Underwood





NJPAC



Saturday, February 15, 2020



at 8:00 p.m.



$49.00 - $99.00 The Valentine's All Star Comedy Show features a star-studded lineup of comics you'll instantly fall in love with.



For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/valentines-all-star-comedy-show/

Patrizio Buanne

The Special Valentine's Day Show





NJPAC



Saturday, February 15, 2020



at 8:00 p.m.



$49.00 In the mood for amore? Then make a date with romantic Neapolitan crooner Patrizio Buanne, back at NJPAC by popular demand.



For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/patrizio-buanne/



Gregory Porter & Ledisi



NJPAC



Sunday, February 16, 2020



at 8:00 p.m.



$49.00 - $119.00 Feel the love! Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter swings with the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet's truth of Bill Withers.



You might remember Ledisi from her portrayal of American music icon Mahalia Jackson in the film Selma, or from her 2017 appearance right here on the NJPAC stage.



For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/gregory-porter/ NJPAC





