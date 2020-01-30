Love Is In The Air At NJPAC's Valentine's Day Shows!
See full details for NJPAC's slate of Valentine's Day Shows below!
Raphael Saadiq Jimmy Lee Tour
with special guests
Jamila Woods, and DJ Duggz.
NJPAC
Friday, February 14, 2020
at 8:00 p.m.
$39.50 - $69.50 It's been eight years since GRAMMY Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq released a solo album. Now, the king of neo-soul is back with Jimmy Lee, his most personal, authentic and uplifting record to date-inspired by his brother's struggles with addiction.
For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/raphael-saadiq/
A Night of Love
Bell Biv Devoe, Xscape3, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Fantasia
Prudential Center
Friday, February 14, 2020
at 8:00 p.m.
$64.00 - $134.00 SJ Presents: A Night of Love Valentine's Concert with multi-platinum and Grammy Award Winning artists- BELL, BIV, DEVOE, FANTASIA, XSCAP3, MONICA & KEYSHIA COLE. See all these artists like never before all set to perform on one stage - expect an exciting evening of great music and so much love
For more information- https://www.prucenter.com/events/a-night-of-love
Valentine's All Star Comedy
Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Don "D.C." Curry and Sheryl Underwood
NJPAC
Saturday, February 15, 2020
at 8:00 p.m.
$49.00 - $99.00 The Valentine's All Star Comedy Show features a star-studded lineup of comics you'll instantly fall in love with.
For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/valentines-all-star-comedy-show/
Patrizio Buanne
The Special Valentine's Day Show
NJPAC
Saturday, February 15, 2020
at 8:00 p.m.
$49.00 In the mood for amore? Then make a date with romantic Neapolitan crooner Patrizio Buanne, back at NJPAC by popular demand.
For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/patrizio-buanne/
Gregory Porter & Ledisi
NJPAC
Sunday, February 16, 2020
at 8:00 p.m.
$49.00 - $119.00 Feel the love! Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter swings with the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet's truth of Bill Withers.
You might remember Ledisi from her portrayal of American music icon Mahalia Jackson in the film Selma, or from her 2017 appearance right here on the NJPAC stage.
For more information- https://www.njpac.org/event/gregory-porter/ NJPAC