Local Arts Leaders Honored At 15th Annual Excellence In Cultural Access Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Theatre Alliance (the Alliance) and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts proudly celebrated the annual Excellence in Cultural Access Awards on May 30, 2024, at the picturesque Grounds For Sculpture. This esteemed event honored exceptional contributions to arts accessibility across the state.

The Awards are presented as part of the Cultural Access Network Project (CAN), a program of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. Formed more than 30 years ago, CAN provides a wide range of services and programs to assist theatres and cultural organizations in making their programs and facilities accessible to seniors and people with disabilities.

Award Recipients:

Champion Award: Mary Eileen Fouratt, Asbury Park

Leadership Award: Garden State Film Festival, Asbury Park and Sea Girt

Innovator Awards: Directors' Ink Creative Arts Center, Mays Landing; Grounds For Sculpture, Hamilton; Morris County Park Commission

Event Highlights:

John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance, and Lindsay Dandeo, Access Coordinator at the Arts Council, welcomed attendees with heartfelt remarks, emphasizing the significance of the event and the ongoing commitment of both organizations to making the arts accessible to all. McEwen stated, "Today's event celebrates all of you who touch so many hearts with your commitment to ensure the beauty of the arts can be enjoyed and experienced by everyone. Together, we are on a journey to continue our work in securing New Jersey as one of the most respected states in the nation for its arts community's dedication and innovation to making arts and culture accessible to all."

The event featured a keynote address by Kelly Boyd, Access and Functional Needs Planner for the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, who spoke on the critical importance of including people with disabilities in emergency preparedness planning. Her insights were invaluable to the attendees, emphasizing the necessity of proactive measures to protect all community members.

A unique highlight of the day was the art experience ON DISPLAY by Heidi Latsky Dance. This captivating presentation of human sculptures by New York's largest physically integrated dance company underscored the event's theme of inclusivity and beauty in diversity.

Award Presentations:

Champion Award: Presented to Mary Eileen Fouratt for her tireless advocacy and leadership in arts accessibility during her previous tenures at Monmouth Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Her collaborative spirit and innovative solutions have significantly advanced arts access across New Jersey.

Leadership Award: The Garden State Film Festival was recognized for its comprehensive ADA plan and commitment to accessibility. The Festival's features, such as closed captioning, audio descriptions, and sign language interpretation, set a high standard for inclusivity in cinematic experiences.

Innovator Awards: Directors' Ink Creative Arts Center was honored for its "Paint Through Pain" program, which uses art as a therapeutic tool for youth facing emotional and physical challenges. Grounds For Sculpture received recognition for their Cloud Swing installation, a public art piece designed to include people of all abilities. Morris County Park Commission was celebrated for its Sensory Tools for Historic Sites project at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm, providing tactile and sensory-friendly experiences to visitors with disabilities.



The event concluded with a luncheon and further networking opportunities, allowing attendees to share experiences and strategies for continuing their vital work in cultural accessibility.

Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, remarked, "The dedication and innovation displayed by this year's award recipients exemplify the spirit of inclusivity we strive for in New Jersey's arts community. Their efforts not only enrich the cultural landscape but also ensure that the arts remain accessible to all. We are proud to support such groundbreaking work."

For more information about the Excellence in Cultural Access Awards, please visit the Alliance website or contact info@njtheatrealliance.org.

Comments