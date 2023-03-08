Lauren Kurinskas Named Producing Director of Two River Theater

Two River Theater has named Lauren Kurinskas Producing Director. She will take the lead on overseeing the multiple integrated departments that collaborate to execute each production.

"Lauren is a true force for good in the American Theater," says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "Her top-shelf technical acumen is only surpassed by her passion and devotion to supporting artists, artisans, staff, and community. Beyond being a beloved colleague and friend, she has a deep well of empathy and shares this enormous gift by compassionately listening to understand and hear the needs of all who interact with Two River Theater. All of us at this institution are tremendously privileged to learn from and grow under her leadership."

Lauren joined the staff at Two River Theater in 2012 as an associate Production Manager, but was soon promoted to Director of Production. "My time at Two River Theater has afforded me an incredible opportunity to hone my skills as a manager and leader within an organization that has experienced an immense amount of growth over the past ten years," says Producing Director, Lauren Kurinskas.

She continues, "At Two River, I have found an artistic home that has physicalized its commitment to artist and staff care while producing brave, thought-provoking work. I'm looking forward to supporting our new leadership team and continuing to affect positive change as we strive to serve as a vital community resource."

Lauren Kurinskas (she/her/hers), Two River Theater's Producing Director, is a theater practitioner with a 17 year history of management and producing excellence, anchored by her practice in empowering artists and nurturing collaboration. Since 2012, she has brought to life over 70 productions at Two River, including a number of world premieres, plus countless festivals, presenting and community events, with a departmental team of over 25 technical and production artisans. Lauren has been integral to the expansive growth of the institution, including her role as a leading voice of the design team that realized an impressive 36,000 square foot Center for New Work, Education and Design facility. She chairs the organization's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committee and works to support safe spaces as a commitment to creating inclusive environments in which all theater makers at Two River Theater can do their best work. Prior to making a personal and professional home in Red Bank, NJ, Lauren worked as an AEA stage manager, making lasting contributions at the country's top regional companies, including McCarter Theatre Center, Atlantic Theater Company, The Kennedy Center, Classic Stage Company, The Public Theater, NY City Center and Williamstown Theater Festival, among others. Her most memorable highlight as a stage manager was a production of In The Footprint: The Battle Over Atlantic Yards produced by The Civilians with Music and Lyrics by Michael Friedman at The Irondale Center in Brooklyn, NY. She then transitioned to institutional production management under the leadership of former Artistic Director John Dias and former Managing Director Michael Hurst at Two River Theater. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase and is grounded by her loving family, most notably her husband Michael and their son, Charles.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region. Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.