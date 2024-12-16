Kyra Kennedy to Reprise Her Role as Carole King in BEAUTIFUL at Axelrod PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kyra Kennedy will reprise her starring role in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which runs March 14 to April 6 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park. The production, originally slated for a three-week run, has just been extended for an additional week.



“It is an absolute dream and privilege to portray this legend again,” said Kennedy, who portrayed Carole King at the Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year. “I am thrilled to revisit my favorite musical, my favorite music, and step into Carole’s iconic shoes again with this incredible team in the state where this all started for me!”



In addition to Beautiful, Kennedy originated the role of Kat in the world premiere of Mystic Pizza the Musical, performed as Jenna in the first national tour of Waitress and portrayed Monica Lewinsky in the world premiere play When Monica Met Hillary. She most recently was the alternate for Dawn in the Off-Broadway production of Teeth the Musical.



“I’m extremely excited to be working with Kyra Kennedy in the lead role,” said Director and Choreographer Luis Salgado. “She is an incredible talent who brings so much depth and energy to the character, and I’m eager to explore this fantastic piece with her. She will truly elevate the production.”



Salgado comes with an impressive resumé, having served as assistant Latin choreographer for the original Broadway production of In the Heights, for which he won a Drama Desk Award. His directing and choreographing credits include regional productions of Ragtime, Fame, Matilda and Aida. Salgado has also appeared on Broadway in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Rocky, In the Heights and On Your Feet! – The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Salgado is no stranger to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, having worked on Ragtime, Aida, In the Heights and Matilda (which was slated to open in March 2020 but was abruptly canceled due to Covid-19). He now serves as a member of the Axelrod’s Artistic Advisory Board.



“Each time I return, I’m reminded of the theater’s unwavering commitment to exploration, excellence and community,” he said. “It’s a place where creativity can flourish. I’m beyond excited to work on this new, fast-paced and exciting story. It’s a BEAUTIFUL journey, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it!”



Beautiful tells the story of how Carol Klein from Brooklyn became Carole King, world-famous pop icon and hitmaker. Before she broke out as a solo superstar, King wrote songs that would shape a generation, songs that became hits for the biggest names in music—Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, the Drifters and the Shirelles. This captivating Tony Award-winning musical includes over two dozen timeless hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move." The show will take you on the ride of a lifetime with one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.





Comments