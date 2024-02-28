Kristin Chenoweth to Play NJPAC With Special Guest Stephen Schwartz in March

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will be joined by special guest, composer and songwriter Stephen Schwartz at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 9th, at 8 pm.



Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth whose career spans from Broadway to film and television doesn't just step into the spotlight—she is the spotlight. Prepare to be dazzled by the effervescent star of Broadway's Wicked, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, in this concert of her favorite show-stopping songs. With a big voice and heart, Kristin continues to perform today as one of the most versatile and delightful vocal talents.



Kristin Chenoweth will be joined by Stephen Schwartz, who is known for writing the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit WICKED and has also contributed music and lyrics to GODSPELL, PIPPIN, THE MAGIC SHOW, THE BAKER'S WIFE, WORKING RAGS, and CHILDREN OF EDEN.



Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown” She was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People's Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.



Tickets to see Kristin Chenoweth are available at the button below, 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit WICKED, and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to GODSPELL, PIPPIN, THE MAGIC SHOW, THE BAKER'S WIFE, WORKING (which he also adapted and directed), RAGS, and CHILDREN OF EDEN. He collaborated with Leonard Bernstein on the English texts for Bernstein's MASS and wrote the title song for the play and movie BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE. For children, he has written songs for two musicals, CAPTAIN LOUIE and MY SON PINOCCHIO. He has also worked in film, collaborating with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney's ENCHANTED as well as the animated features POCAHONTAS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and writing the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. His first opera, SEANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON, was produced at Opera Santa Barbara and New York City Opera. A book about his career, “Defying Gravity,” has been released by Applause Books. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame . Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a tiny handful of tennis trophies. http://www.stephenschwartz.com.

NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents