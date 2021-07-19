King Of Off The Boat Comedy Anthony Rodia Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes Anthony Rodia on Friday, July 30, 2021 and Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Anthony Rodia is the "King of Off the Boat Comedy," a first-generation Italian-American comedian born and raised in Westchester, New York. In addition to selling out comedy clubs across the country, his online videos have garnered 35 million views and rising.

Anthony is known for his hilarious skits, stories, song parodies, and, of course, Road Rage Wednesday with Uncle Vinny. Anthony also co-hosts the popular radio show Little Bit of Laughs with Goumba Johnny. Get your friends together... because we could all use a big laugh.

