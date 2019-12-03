Kean Stage Welcomes Lightwire Theater's A VERY ELECTRIC HOLIDAY To Ring In The Holiday Season

Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Holiday is coming to Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, N.J. on the campus of Kean University at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 13.

Since rising to national acclaim as semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, Lightwire Theater has enthralled audiences worldwide with their puppetry-based neon creatures that come to life in an electroluminescent light show. Using this technology, dancers dressed in black are virtually erased from the stage. Only the neon wire can be seen as the characters magically appear out of the darkness. This unique theatrical experience has been performed all over the world, from Singapore to Colombia to Abu Dhabi.

"America's Got Talent definitely catapulted us to a much higher level," said Eleanor Carney, executive director of LIghtwire Theater.

In this story, Santa's helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, he encounters friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King.

"It's a show the whole family can see together," said Eleanor Carney. "It's about coming home for Christmas - something everyone can relate to."

Creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met while dancing in Twyla Tharp's Broadway show, Movin' Out. They soon discovered a mutual love of art, theater and technology. After coming across a product called electroluminescent wire, they realized the possibilities were endless. Together with their wives, Eleanor and Whitney, they developed EL wire puppetry creatures that they realized could be brought to life through movement and dance.

Combining the art of puppetry, theater and dance with the music of timeless holiday hits, this charming tale of family, friendship and hope creates a one-of-a-kind, exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come.

This one-hour show will be followed by a brief Q&A, in which the cast members explain the technology that is used in the show. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You