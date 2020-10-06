Kean Stage Announces Two Live Outdoor Performances At Kean University

Both shows have been adapted for the safety and health of patrons, artists and staff.

Kean Stage is happy to announce its return to LIVE performances with two exciting outdoor shows, The Doo Wop Project on Thursday, October 22 and the Acrobats of Cirque-tacular on Saturday, October 24 at Kean University's Alumni Stadium. Both shows have been adapted for the safety and health of its patrons, artists and staff.

The Doo Wop Project will make its long-awaited return to Kean Stage on Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m. (rain date: Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.). Sit under the stars and listen as the group traces the evolution of doo wop - five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner - to some of today's greatest music. The show takes audiences on a journey from the songs of the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and the Four Seasons.

The Doo Wop Project returns to Kean Stage for an evening under the stars at Kean University Alumni Stadium on October 22. Photo credit: Matt Stocke.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular rounds out Kean Stage's outdoor performances on Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. (rain date: Sunday, October 25 at 1 p.m.) The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular features one dazzling circus feat after another in a high-energy, family-friendly flurry of fun! Indulge your curiosity and celebrate your senses as the troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and circus specialty artists bend, twist, flip, and fly into your heart. Mind-boggling artistry and athleticism ignites the imagination of the young and the young in spirit alike. Audiences are invited to join the fun and come dressed in costume for this performance.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular return to Kean Stage for an outdoor family-friendly matinee at Kean University Alumni Stadium on October 24.

Patrons must agree to follow all safety protocols prior to purchasing tickets. Ticket holders will have their temperature checked inside their cars upon arrival and will be required to wear a face covering throughout the performances. All seats will be arranged with social distancing guidelines in place; groups that arrive together will be able to sit together. There will be no intermission at either show.

Tickets are $30 for The Doo Wop Project and $15 - $25 for Acrobats of Cirque-Tacular and can be purchased online at www.keanstage.com or by emailing ticket@kean.edu. All tickets must be purchased in advance, no tickets will be sold at the door.

