Justin Silva to Bring SORTA RICAN Tour Comedy Show to NJPAC

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Rising comedy star Justin Silva brings his high-energy storytelling and viral comedy to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place in the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Silva is known for his relatable point of view, nonstop energy and social media content that has reached millions of viewers. After discovering comedy at age 21, he left behind his work as a restaurant server to pursue the stage full-time, steadily building his craft and his audience.

Silva has performed at comedy clubs and venues across the country, including Punch Line, Helium Comedy Club, Funny Bone, Improv and Stress Factory. His live shows continue to win over audiences with quick-paced storytelling, raw honesty and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Following his 2024 Worldwide Tour, Silva continues to tour, create and grow as one of comedy's rising acts. Driven by his faith, his family and his six children, he is committed to creating a space where audiences can forget about reality for a while and simply laugh.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at NJPAC.org.

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