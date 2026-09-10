Joshua Bell to Return to bergenPAC With Academy of St Martin in the Fields

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Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) will present internationally acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey.

The evening will open with a special performance by students from The Elisabeth Morrow School and SuperChamber soloists, showcasing talented young musicians from the local community before Bell and the world-renowned chamber orchestra take the stage.

Bell, described by The Washington Post as “one of the most imaginative, technically gifted and altogether extraordinary violinists of our time,” leads the celebrated, conductor-less Academy of St Martin in the Fields as Music Director. The program is expected to include Johannes Brahms's Violin Concerto, one of the most beloved works in the violin repertoire, along with Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1, “Spring,” a vibrant work that evokes renewal and awakening.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell CBE is among the most celebrated classical artists of his generation. He has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world and appears regularly as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor, and music director. Bell's honors include six Grammy Award nominations, Musical America's “Instrumentalist of the Year,” an honorary CBE in Britain, recognition as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, the Avery Fisher Prize, and the title of Indiana Living Legend.

Tickets for Joshua Bell with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields are on sale now through bergenPAC. Tickets are on-sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

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