YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN and TRUE WEST to Close Princeton Summer Theater 2026 Season

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Princeton Summer Theater draws its 2026 season to a close with its final weekend of True West, the darkly comic drama by the Pulitzer Prize winning Sam Shepard, and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, the whimsical musical revue based on Charles M. Schulz's “PEANUTS”.

True West has its final showing Saturday, August 1st at 7:30pm at the Hamilton Murray Theater. Performances run Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 2:00pm. You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown has its final showings Friday July 31st and Saturday August 1st at 11am.

True West is a poignant American classic, exploring the volatility of two brothers' reunion in their mother's house in California. As they navigate their differing lifepaths, memories, nostalgia, and longheld envies come to the surface. When a screenplay ignites the fuse of their relationship, the two brothers are left to reckon with who they are, can be, and will be to each other. This brilliant staple of contemporary drama, whose Off-Broadway debut featuring Tommy Lee Jones and Peter Boyle in 1980, is a visceral investigation of brotherhood, identity, and the American Dream.

The cast for the True West production includes Jordan Rashdan as Austin, Joseph McLean as Lee, Shaelin McKenna as Mom, and Jacob Schorsch as Saul.

The show is directed by Wasif Sami, a theater director, choreographer, and socially-engaged artist based in New York. He's directed at Ensemble Studio Theater (Mime a Dozen) and Princeton Summer Theater (The Game's Afoot). He associate directed under Sarah Benson The Receptionist (Second Stage) and Tartuffe (New York Theatre Workshop). He's worked as an associate director, production assistant, and intern at institutions like New York Theatre Workshop, Second Stage, The Public, Tectonic Theater Project, and Clubbed Thumb.

In what Don Sanborn III in Town Topics called “Exuberant and Heartfelt”, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown has been a beloved musical since its premiere in 1967, Clark Gesner brings Charles M. Schulz's “PEANUTS” characters to the stage. The musical ventures through the highs and lows of young life, from baseball and homework to young love and friendship. With an empathetic and whimsical eye, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown reminds us of the importance of connection and joy.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed by Artistic Director Lucy Shea '27 will feature Radon Belarmino as Charlie Brown, Olivia Levin as Sally, Alison Silldorff as Lucy, Griffin Schulman as Linus, Simon Huynh as Schroeder, and Kristen Tan as Snoopy.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. More information can be found here.

Princeton Summer Theater was founded by a group of Princeton University students in 1968, and has been an institution dedicated to training the up-and-coming leaders of the theater world ever since. Housed in the Hamilton Murray Theater on Princeton Campus, it has helped launch the careers of hundreds of young artists. Notable alumni include Tony award winners Bebe Neuwirth, Broadway writer Winnie Holzman, and Hollywood movie star William Hootkins.



Photo Credit: Kat McLaughlin.

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