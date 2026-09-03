Cast Set For THE WOLVES From Asbury Park Theater Company

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Asbury Park Theater Company will present The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe's acclaimed and Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, running September 25th through October 4th, 2026 at the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

Funny, fast-paced, and unexpectedly moving, The Wolves drops audiences directly into the world of a high school girls' soccer team. Over the course of seemingly ordinary pre-game conversations, the team grapples with friendship, ambition, identity, loss, and the pressures of growing up. One of the most-talked-about plays of the 21st century, DeLappe's acclaimed work captures the exhilarating intensity of adolescence with humor, honesty, and remarkable emotional depth.

For APTCo Producing Artistic Director Nate Patten, who is also directing this production, The Wolves was an ideal choice for the company's first major production under his artistic leadership.

"When I read The Wolves for the first time, I couldn't stop thinking about it: the funny and ferocious characters, the intensity, the virtuosic dialogue," said Patten. "And I thought, what better year than one with the World Cup recently in our backyard to open with a show set on a soccer field? I am elated to be working with some of the best and most exciting young actors in the tri-state area and cannot wait to introduce audiences to this thrilling play."

The production features (in alphabetical order), Sophie Cox as #13, Blake Wilton Donovan as #11, Charlie Dubendorfer as #25, Naia Edmonds as #7, Julia Lupi as #14, Brandi Nicole McLeain as #00, Emily Ommerborn as #2, Jordan Perucki as #8, Nancy Roig as #46, and Rebecca Worthington as Soccer Mom. Bios are included at the end of this release.

Patten leads a creative team that includes scenic designer Cody Rutledge, lighting designer Douglas Cox, Costume Designer Mariah Anzaldo Hale, and sound designer Shannon Slaton. Original composition is provided by John Norman and production stage management is by Jamie Kasprovitz. The production is supported by APTCo's administrative team, including General Manager Dawn Kusinski and Administrative Assistant Katherine Sadowsky.

Performances of The Wolves will take place at The Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, just steps from Asbury Park. Performances begin September 25 and continue through October 4, 2026.

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