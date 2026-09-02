Casey Hushion Named Associate Artistic Director at Paper Mill Playhouse

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Paper Mill Playhouse has announced that director and longtime Paper Mill collaborator Casey Hushion has been named Associate Artistic Director. Hushion, who was selected by Hoebee following an extensive national search, will begin her new role on September 14.

Maplewood, New Jersey resident Casey Hushion brings extensive experience spanning Broadway, national tours, regional theater, new work development, and artistic leadership to the position. She previously served for 10 years as Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre in Raleigh and has deep roots in the New York theater community. She also has a long and wonderful history with Paper Mill Playhouse, having directed six productions at the theater including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Murder on the Orient Express, Mystic Pizza, Clue, Beehive, and A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits.

'Casey is a gifted director and a generous collaborator,' said Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director. 'She knows Paper Mill and our audiences, and as a member of our community, she understands the important role this theater plays here. I couldn't be more excited to have her beside me as we shape Paper Mill's next chapter.'

As Associate Artistic Director, Hushion will work closely with Hoebee on Paper Mill Playhouse's season planning, creative team development and casting, production oversight, and new work development. She will also collaborate across the organization on education programs, audience engagement, donor initiatives, and special projects.

'Paper Mill Playhouse has been an artistic home for me for many years, and I'm thrilled to be joining as Associate Artistic Director,' said Casey Hushion. 'I have enormous respect for Mark Hoebee and the artists and staff that make Paper Mill so special. I'm excited to work alongside this team and help shape what comes next for an institution I love, right here in my own community.'

About Casey Hushion

Casey Hushion is a director whose work spans Broadway, the West End, national tours, major regional theaters, and the development of new work. Her Broadway credits as Associate Director include Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom, In the Heights, and The Drowsy Chaperone.

She directed the world premiere of Clue at Cleveland Play House and went on to direct the show's first national tour. She also directed the world premiere of Mystic Pizza, the national tour of The Cher Show, and Call Me Madam for New York City Center Encores!

Hushion has a longstanding artistic relationship with Paper Mill Playhouse, where her directing credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Murder on the Orient Express, Mystic Pizza, Clue, Beehive, and A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits.

Hushion worked as a New Works Scout for Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, CT identifying and evaluating emerging musicals and new theatrical work for potential development and production. She choreographed two episodes of the Netflix series 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and has contributed creative work for Broadway appearances on 'The Tonight Show,' 'Good Morning America,' 'The View,' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' NBC's One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, Celebrating 25 Years of Disney on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Broadway in Bryant Park, and concerts with the Boston Pops. She has taught Master Classes in Acting and Audition Technique at New York University, Norwalk Conservatory, The Institute of American Musical Theatre, The Growing Studio, and Save My Audition.

Previously, Hushion served for ten years as Artistic Director of North Carolina Theatre, directing more than twenty productions during her tenure. She was named one of the Broadway Women's Fund's Women to Watch on Broadway in 2026.

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