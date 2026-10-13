Jorge Celedón to Bring LA HISTORIA MÍA Tour to NJPAC
The performance will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2027 in Prudential Hall.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Jorge Celedón, one of Colombia's most celebrated musical voices, with his La Historia Mía Tour on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at 8:00 p.m. in Prudential Hall. A five-time Latin GRAMMY winner, Celedón brings the romance, infectious rhythms and storytelling of vallenato to Newark for an evening celebrating his music, his roots and the songs that have connected generations of fans.
From his beginnings in Villanueva, La Guajira, to his emergence as an internationally recognized artist, Celedón has built a career rooted in Colombia's rich musical traditions. He rose to prominence with Binomio de Oro de América, joining the renowned group in 1996 and sharing lead vocals with Jean Carlos Centeno. Their recordings of favorites such as “Olvídala” and “Un Osito Dormilón” became defining milestones in his early career. In 2000, Celedón began his solo journey alongside accordionist Jimmy Zambrano, opening a new chapter that would establish him as a leading voice in contemporary vallenato.
His signature repertoire includes “Ay Hombe,” “Esta Vida,” “No Te Olvidaré,” “Cuatro Rosas” and “Parranda en el Cafetal.” Blending expressive vocals, accordion-driven melodies and heartfelt lyrics, his music celebrates love, everyday life and Colombian identity. His recordings have also explored musical connections beyond vallenato, including a collaboration with salsa star Víctor Manuelle on Son… Para El Mundo.
Celedón's success includes five Latin GRAMMY Awards for Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album, recognizing Son… Para El Mundo (2007), Celedón Sin Fronteras 1 (2014), Sencillamente (2015), Ni Un Paso Atrás (2017) and Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) (2020). These honors reflect a sustained recording career spanning traditional vallenato, romantic favorites and musical collaborations that have broadened the genre's reach.
With La Historia Mía, Celedón invites audiences to experience the story behind the music—from his early years in La Guajira to the achievements of his solo career. The concert celebrates his greatest hits and enduring connection with listeners while honoring the traditions that continue to inspire his sound.
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