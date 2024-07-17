Joan Baez Will Present Her Poetry at NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter, and activist Joan Baez takes on a new role as a published poet at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). The event will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Renowned for her career in singing folk songs, which are deeply rooted in history and social relevance, Joan Baez has transcended generations as an icon of the 1960s and beyond. Despite her extensive musical career, she has remained relatively private regarding her personal life and inner thoughts.



However, this is about to change with the release of her first public collection of poetry, titled "When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance." In this exclusive gathering, Joan Baez will share her intimate poems reflecting on her childhood, family, and her relationships with musical peers such as Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, and Jimi Hendrix, and their impact on social change. This is a unique opportunity to gain insight into the inner world of this cultural icon.



Although Joan Baez has been writing poetry for decades, these personal reflections and musings have remained private until now. Her poetry delves into her life, family, and her deep connection to nature and art. For the first time, we can experience her life in verse, offering a never-before-seen look into the thoughts and memories of this great artist.



Throughout her collection, Baez offers touching poems about her contemporaries, memories from her childhood, personal reflections, and cherished moments with her family, including her younger sister, singer-songwriter Mimi Fariña. This collection serves as an intimate journal of her experiences and is set to inspire all who encounter it.



Tickets for this extraordinary event will be available for purchase starting Friday, July 19th at 10:00 a.m. You can secure your place by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office. It's important to note that this performance requires a separate ticket purchase and is not included in any Dodge Poetry Festival passes.

