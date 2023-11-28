Jersey City Theater Center Presents New Play Reading of CADILLAC CREW by Tori Sampson

Jersey City Theater Center will present a reading of Cadillac Crew by Tori Sampson, a new play that takes place on the day of a much-anticipated speech by Rosa Parks during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

Four activists working in a Virginia civil rights office wonder whether the proclamation of equality amongst mankind includes women. With remarkable insight and unexpected humor, Cadillac Crew reclaims the stories of the forgotten leaders who blazed the trail for desegregation and women's rights.

Cadillac Crew will take place at Jersey City Theater Center (165 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 / Entrance from Barrow St., Jersey City, NJ, 07302) on Sunday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM. Reservations are available at www.JCTCenter.org. Cadillac Crew by Tori Sampson includes Ashley Nicole Baptiste* as Rachel, Angella Katherine as Abby, Monica Leigh Rosenblatt* as Sarah and Starnubia as Dee.

"At Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC), Cadillac Crew unfolds as a captivating symphony of emotions, where each note resonates with the brilliance of storytelling,” said Olga Levina, Executive Director. “This play, a testament to the power of narrative, invites audiences into a world crafted with precision and passion. 'Cadillac Crew' at JCTC is not merely a theatrical experience; it's a voyage into the heart of human connection during the fight for their own rights."

*Jammie Patton (director/writer/actress) is excited to debut her directing talents at Jersey City Theater Center with Cadillac Crew. Jammie recently directed the full production of the play at Vermont Stage in September/October 2023. Some notable directing credits include In The Continuum and The Nicities for Shadowland Stages, Without a Penis for Women of Color Playwright's Festival at Henry Street Settlement Theater, Colored People's Time, and Heavy Rotation for the Negro Ensemble Company, Project Playwright for Northern Stage, Mariposa! for ACJ San Jose, Costa Rica, Sick Rhymes for New York City Hip Hop Theater Festival, Trivia About You and Sans Mask for Nomad Theatrical, and several one-acts at The Gold Standard Play Festival in NYC. Patton is a proud graduate of Howard University's College of Fine Arts as well as the British American Drama Academy at Oxford University.

*Ashley Nicole Baptiste (Rachel) is a multidisciplinary artist whose work as an actor, associate artistic director, and teaching artist has been showcased and developed in many different places. She is excited to work with her theater family at JCTC as an actor in Cadillac Crew. Ashley is one of the proud creators of the Youth Theater Program called SPOTLIGHT developed with JCTC and TheSpotJC. Professional Theatre credits include; Cadillac Crew, Vermont Stage; Chicken & Biscuits, Bristol Riverside Theatre; Chicken & Biscuits, Crossroads Theatre Company; Mud Row, Premiere Stages; When Day Comes, Crossroads Theatre Company; Seven Guitars, Artists Repertory Theater; Jitney, Portland Playhouse; How We Got On, Portland Playhouse; In The Next Room, or the Vibrator Play, Profile Theater; Seven Guitars, Artists Repertory Theater; Jitney, Portland Playhouse; Hands Up, Red Door Projects. Television: Grimm, NBC, Notes From The Field, HBO, and New Amsterdam, NBC. Ashley is the Associate Artistic Director of Jersey City Theater Center where she hosts her online podcast, ' Black Space'. California State University Fullerton, BFA Acting. Mason Gross School of the Arts, MFA Acting. She is very grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented cast, crew, and creative team. Thank you to all her friends and family for their continued support. For updates: Website: ashleynicolebaptiste.com and Instagram: @ashleynicolebpatiste

Angella Katherine (Abby) “A Fiery Force To Be Reckoned With.” Angella Katherine is a Brooklyn born, Grenadian actress, recording artist, TV/media personality, model & entrepreneur! Katherine released her debut single “Kaween” in 2022 and has been on the rise since. She's played a number of dynamic roles Off Broadway, & stars in various feature films, and television series! The professional swimmer, teacher, mentor, singer, songwriter, poet, dancer, stepper, & former pageant Queen plans to continue making strides towards excelling in the entertainment industry, by the grace of God! Follow her on Instagram @JAWNGELLA to keep up with this “Kaween“ and all her wild endeavors! TV: Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime), Sexy Beasts (Netflix), Lady in the Lake (Apple Tv), The Late Show w. Stephen Colbert (CBS). Off-Broadway: the she's (The Public Theatre), Cadillac Crew (Vermont Stage), Othello, (Brooklyn Lyceum), The Wolves, I Will Be Gone, Detroit 67, Is God Is, The New Margo (Brooklyn College) .

*Monica Leigh Rosenblatt (Sarah) is a Baltimore-area native, graduated from Emerson College with a BFA in Musical Theater, and now lives in Astoria, Queens. She is represented by Pantera Murphy Agency for Theatre, TV, and Film, and by Stetts Management for modeling. Monica has appeared on SNL as Lil Wayne's backup dancer, booked national modeling campaigns with Macy's, Reebok, Nike, Wrangler, and more, and hosts cabaret shows in New York for herself and friends to perform. Some professional theater credits include Audrey II, Little Shop of Horrors; Woman 1, World Goes Round; Julie, Showboat; and Auntie Sponge, James & The Giant Peach. Monica is over the moon to be making her debut at Vermont Stage. As a proud biracial young woman, sharing these stories is vitally important to her. To new adventures, always. All the love to Mom, Dad, Sissy, & Little Bro. Maui, you light up the world. Thanks, Universe.Website: www.monicarosenblatt.com. Instagram: @MonicaRosenblatt

Starnubia hails from New York City as a proud Brooklyn native. She is thrilled to be making her debut at Jersey City Theater Center with Cadillac Crew. Professional Theatre credits include Cadillac Crew, Vermont Stage; School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Cincinnati Playhouse; School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Hangar Theatre; along with The Bacchae at Atlantic Stage 2 Theater and more! Starnubia finds passion in telling stories that highlight the experiences of Black Women. Her film credits include the Indie film A Smaller Sun and an adaptation of For Colored Girls. Starnubia studied theatre and performing arts at SUNY Purchase College and is a recent graduate at the Atlantic Theatre Company Acting School in New York City. She dedicates her performance to her loving sister and angel, Quanya Miller. Instagram: @Starnubia

*We wish to express our gratitude to the Performers' Unions: ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, AMERICAN GUILD OF MUSICAL ARTISTS, AMERICAN GUILD OF VARIETY ARTISTS and SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear in this program.

“Cadillac Crew” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.

