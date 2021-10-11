JOSIE & GRACE to be Presented at The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre

Tymisha Harris wowed audiences at the Morris Museum last year with her spellbinding performance in Josephine, a musical entertainment based on the life of Josephine Baker. Originally scheduled to be performed in the museum's Bickford Theatre last year, the pandemic forced a change in plans. Curatorial Producer, Brett Messenger, took his scheduled season to the Museum's Back Deck parking lot and Josephine was one of the first shows performed there.

"This is the kind of role where charisma is indispensable, and Harris has it." NJ Arts.net said of Tymisha Harris's performance.

Her new show, Josie and Grace explores the friendship of Josephine Baker and Grace Kelly, the Oscar-winning actress and Princess of Monaco. A chance encounter at New York's fabled Stork Club leads to a lifelong friendship between two talented, headstrong women who dared challenge the system. Rachel Comeau portrays Grace Kelly.

Rounding out the cast is Stephen Lima as the "The Man".

Josie & Grace will be directed by Aradhana Tiwari.

Admission is $40.00

Josie and Grace concept and story is by Michael Marinaccio with a script by Tod Kimbro with additional dialogue by Paris Crayton III

Original songs and score by Tod Kimbro

Born in St. Louis in 1906, Josephine Baker became an international superstar after moving to France in the early 1920s. She starred alongside white romantic leading men in films in the 1930s, had multiple interracial marriages and homosexual relationships. She was also a spy for the French Resistance, a civil rights activist who spoke at the March on Washington, and the mother of 12 adopted children from 4 continents.

This is the first show to be presented indoors at the Bickford Theatre since March 2020, but thousands of music lovers got to experience great classical and jazz ensembles during the pandemic thanks to the Back Deck concert series. Social distancing protocols will be observed for this performance.