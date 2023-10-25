JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY at The Hackensack Performing Arts Center

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show with Broadway glitz and urbane wit. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them!



The New York Times called Cast Party “show business heaven,” the Wall Street Journal claimed it is “the gold standard of open mic nights,” and Time Out New York exclaimed “this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream.”



Performers, if you’d like to participate in the musical fun, email caruso212@aol.com for details. If chosen, you will receive one complimentary ticket to the show!



Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

7:30pm Saturday, October 28th

Hackensack PAC

102 State Street, Hackensack NJ



https://www.hacpac.org/event/jim-carusos-cast-party/

