JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY at The Hackensack Performing Arts Center

Special Offer: Jim Caruso's Cast Party in Hackensack
POPULAR
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show with Broadway glitz and urbane wit. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them!
The New York Times called Cast Party “show business heaven,” the Wall Street Journal claimed it is “the gold standard of open mic nights,” and Time Out New York exclaimed “this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream.”
Performers, if you’d like to participate in the musical fun, email caruso212@aol.com for details. If chosen, you will receive one complimentary ticket to the show!
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
7:30pm Saturday, October 28th
Hackensack PAC
102 State Street, Hackensack NJ
Order Tickets Now
https://www.hacpac.org/event/jim-carusos-cast-party/
Videos
|Guys and Dolls
Middletown Arts Center (10/20-10/29) PHOTOS
|A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
|Once Upon a Time
The Sitnik Theatre (11/12-11/12)
|The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
|Kenyatta – The Music of Trent Johnson
Enlow Recital Hall (11/02-11/02)
|Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
|She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
|Tracy Jones
Art House Productions (10/19-11/05)
|The Snow Queen - A Staged Reading
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/16-12/16)
|New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You