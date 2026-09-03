THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW With Barry Bostwick Will Come to the State Theatre NJ

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State Theatre New Jersey presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick (The Original Brad Majors) on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30pm. A VIP meet & greet with Barry Bostwick as well as tickets to The Rocky Horror After-Party are available. Regular event tickets start at $34.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 51st anniversary with original cast member Barry Bostwick, who played the iconic role of Brad Majors. Bostwick will be interviewed by a special guest host as well as answer questions from the crowd.

In addition, the audience will have an opportunity to meet Barry Bostwick as well as participate in a costume contest and interact with a live performance by the shadow cast, the Friday Nite Specials. They will perform scenes from the movie live on stage while the full unedited film, in a new 4k restoration, is shown behind them. Also, patrons will be able to view memorabilia, which includes artifacts and an actual costume from the movie.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meat Loaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.

About Barry Bostwick

Winning Golden Globe, Tony, and Peabody awards for a long and multi-faceted career, Barry Bostwick continues to work in all genres. His film credits include The Incredibles 2, Grand Daddy Day Care, Bigger Fatter Liar, A Mermaids Tale, and Three Days In August, among others. His TV credits include Will And Grace, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, Still The King, Signed Sealed and Delivered for Hallmark, and Great Performances on PBS Ellis Island: The Dream Of America.

Bostwick is probably best known for playing Brad Majors in the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show and Mayor Randall Winston in the long-running sitcom Spin City and creating the role of Danny Zuko in the original Broadway production of Grease, winning his first of three Tony nominations He would go on to win the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for the lead character in The Robber Bridegroom. You can also look for him in the other cult favorite films such as Megaforce, FDR: American Badass, Spyhard, Fantastic Planet, Three From Hell, Undercover Brother 2, The Outlaw Johnny Black, American Pie: Girls Rule, the popular Netflix film Single All The Way, and Daruma.

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