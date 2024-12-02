JC FRIDAYS To Include Open Art Studios, Holiday Shopping, and Live Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the final JC Fridays of 2024 on Friday, December 6.

Jersey City's premier quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will showcase a variety of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.

Visitors are encouraged to travel from place to place to discover art, enjoy the local arts scene, and shop affordable local art. Complete listings and the events map are available on the JC Fridays website: www.jcfridays.com.

Jersey City is rich with various artists, and JC Fridays provides a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with local artists and experience their newest projects and works.

Printable event listings can be found here. An interactive map is available online (www.jcfridays.com) to help patrons easily find artists and venues, as well as to create their own schedules.

Event Hosts Include:

ART150, Art House Gallery, Art House Productions & Tris McCall, Art for Everyone & Crema JC, City Swipes Fluid Art Studio, Cream Dispensary, DGA Studio, DVORA 175 2nd, DVORA Art House, DVORA Hamilton House, Edward Fausty, Eonta Space, Evening Star Studio Gallery, Fine Arts Gallery at Saint Peter's University, Imago Beauty Group, Juan Cheese Vasquez & Morlees, Natallia Basava and Cadencia Dancers Flamenco Group, NJCU Lemmerman Gallery, NJCU Visual Arts Gallery, The Oakman, Orlando and Laura Cuevas, Outliers Gallery, Project Greenville, SMUSH Gallery, Team Wilderness, and more!



