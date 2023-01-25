Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) at Montclair Women's Club

Interview: Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION)

Jan. 25, 2023  

Interview: Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) at Montclair Women's Club

Written and directed by Francesco Paladino, "The 3 (three simple plays about desire, deceit, and delusion)" is a tryptic of one acts. They include the following pieces.

 RECLAIM THE WOODS: Lori and Vincent seem to be a typical happy couple residing in the middle of the woods in rural upstate New York, but everything is not as it appears.

 MOTHER AND TERESA: The relationship between two women living in the church rectory of St. Teresa of Pensacola becomes strained when one has a desire to change her life.

FATA MORGANA: Anna and Jason are celebrating a relationship milestone in Southern Italy, where caretaker Sonya complicates their stuggles to identify what is an illusion and what is their own delusion.

I had the pleasure of interviewing the show's writer and director, Francesco Paladino about his production that is opening at the Montclair Women's Club on February 3rd.

Please tell us about your involvement in theater.

I am a classically trained actor, director, and writer and a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC). My first play, "Love Is Beautiful," premiered at France's The UBU Repertory Theatre in New York City. In addition to acting in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" and writing, appearing, and directing for "The Wendy Williams Show," I have had an extensive stand-up and comedy writing career, opening for such comedians as Gilbert Godfrey, Julia Scotti, and Judy Gold.

What inspired you to write and direct this piece?

Although each play focuses on very different characters in very different circumstances, each one is struggling with personal demons. I'm sure we can all identofy with the challenges of wondering whom to trust, and how to remain true to oneself while keeping those we love happy. The constant tension between trying to figure out what is real and what is merely a product of our imaginations and desires is universal.


What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

All of my art is aimed at inspiring thought and conversation. I hope this show leaves the audience with a great deal to explore, and even argue about. The endings to each piece are intended to allow room for many interpretations.


Do you have any upcoming projects that you will be working on after this?

I am currently in preproduction for a short film that I wrote and will direct. I also plan to bring "The 3" to NYC for an extended run.

How can people buy tickets to this show?

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-3-three-simple-plays-about-desire-deceit-delusion-tickets-477874333997?fbclid=IwAR0rDS6Lx47Nzq0vColBl0J1d1uIzsMS8xMFevR4SrTHJR8L7XiQwgLzkmE&mibextid=Zxz2cZ

The performers include:

Wendy Baron

Doug Bollinger

Penny Paul.

The creative team includes:

Emmy Award winning costume designer, Penelope Laughman,

Prop and set designer, Jennifer Caswell

Audio and visual director, Charles "Charlie" Noseworthy,

International entertainment photographer, Laura Desantis-Olsson

Producers include national broadcaster Christine Nagy of "The Cubby and Christine Morning Show "on 106.7 Lite-FM,;Chauncey Dandridge, artistic director, talent curator, and DJ for The Stonewall Inn, and Colleen Issa, owner and director of the Ottawa, Canada-based Colleen Issa Photography.

Photo credit: Laura Desantis-Olsson



New Jersey Repertory Company Presents THE SHOT in April Photo
New Jersey Repertory Company Presents THE SHOT in April
New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep,” located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, will present Robin Gerber's new play THE SHOT, April 6 – 23, 2023 in its Studio Theatre. THE SHOT will star Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Sharon Lawrence (Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof).
Two Family-Friendly Shows Added To Kean Stage Spring Line-Up Photo
Two Family-Friendly Shows Added To Kean Stage Spring Line-Up
Two new family-friendly, sensory-inclusive shows have been added to Kean Stage's Spring 2023 season at Kean University's Wilkins Theatre in Union, NJ.
BergenPAC Announces High School Musical Awards Show Photo
BergenPAC Announces High School Musical Awards Show
Move over Tonys, a new award show is taking centerstage this Spring. The inaugural bergenPAC High School Musical Awards will celebrate outstanding performances from schools across the region.
The Dryden Ensemble Presents ANNA MAGDALENA BACH: HER STORY Next Weekend Photo
The Dryden Ensemble Presents ANNA MAGDALENA BACH: HER STORY Next Weekend
The Dryden Ensemble presents “Anna Magdalena Bach: Her Story” on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the Princeton Theological Seminary Chapel, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ. This concert is free and open to the public.

From This Author - Gina Sarno

Gina M. Sarno has been enamored with theatre since before she can remember. Her love for theatre has driven her to experience almost every aspect of the theatrical world ranging from acting onstage... (read more about this author)


Interview: Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) at Montclair Women's ClubInterview: Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) at Montclair Women's Club
January 25, 2023

I had the pleasure of interviewing the show's writer and director, Francesco Paladino about his production that is opening at the Montclair Women's Club on February 3rd.
Interview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn TheatreInterview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn Theatre
January 24, 2023

The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ presents 'Clue' written by Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster and Eric Price with music by Michael Holland.
Interview: John A.C. Kennedy of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Wharton Black Box TheaterInterview: John A.C. Kennedy of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Wharton Black Box Theater
December 12, 2022

Wharton Black Box Theater in Berkeley Heights continues its 2022-23 season with a family-friendly production of 'It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.' I had the pleasure of interviewing the show's director, John A.C. Kennedy.
Interview: Mead Winters of GOD OF CARNAGE at Nutley Little TheatreInterview: Mead Winters of GOD OF CARNAGE at Nutley Little Theatre
December 5, 2022

I had the pleasure of interviewing Director Mead Winters who is directing Nutley Little Theatre's 'God of Carnage.'
Interview: Director Susan Speidel of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chatham PlayhouseInterview: Director Susan Speidel of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Chatham Playhouse
November 30, 2022

I had the honor of interviewing Susan Speidel, the director of 'A Christmas Carol' at Chatham Playhouse.
share