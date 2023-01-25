Interview: Francesco Paladino of THE 3: (THREE SIMPLE PLAYS ABOUT DESIRE, DECEIT & DELUSION) at Montclair Women's Club

Written and directed by Francesco Paladino, "The 3 (three simple plays about desire, deceit, and delusion)" is a tryptic of one acts. They include the following pieces.

 RECLAIM THE WOODS: Lori and Vincent seem to be a typical happy couple residing in the middle of the woods in rural upstate New York, but everything is not as it appears.

 MOTHER AND TERESA: The relationship between two women living in the church rectory of St. Teresa of Pensacola becomes strained when one has a desire to change her life.

FATA MORGANA: Anna and Jason are celebrating a relationship milestone in Southern Italy, where caretaker Sonya complicates their stuggles to identify what is an illusion and what is their own delusion.

I had the pleasure of interviewing the show's writer and director, Francesco Paladino about his production that is opening at the Montclair Women's Club on February 3rd.

Please tell us about your involvement in theater.

I am a classically trained actor, director, and writer and a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the Writers Guild of America (WGA), and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC). My first play, "Love Is Beautiful," premiered at France's The UBU Repertory Theatre in New York City. In addition to acting in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" and writing, appearing, and directing for "The Wendy Williams Show," I have had an extensive stand-up and comedy writing career, opening for such comedians as Gilbert Godfrey, Julia Scotti, and Judy Gold.

What inspired you to write and direct this piece?

Although each play focuses on very different characters in very different circumstances, each one is struggling with personal demons. I'm sure we can all identofy with the challenges of wondering whom to trust, and how to remain true to oneself while keeping those we love happy. The constant tension between trying to figure out what is real and what is merely a product of our imaginations and desires is universal.



What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

All of my art is aimed at inspiring thought and conversation. I hope this show leaves the audience with a great deal to explore, and even argue about. The endings to each piece are intended to allow room for many interpretations.



Do you have any upcoming projects that you will be working on after this?

I am currently in preproduction for a short film that I wrote and will direct. I also plan to bring "The 3" to NYC for an extended run.

How can people buy tickets to this show?

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-3-three-simple-plays-about-desire-deceit-delusion-tickets-477874333997?fbclid=IwAR0rDS6Lx47Nzq0vColBl0J1d1uIzsMS8xMFevR4SrTHJR8L7XiQwgLzkmE&mibextid=Zxz2cZ

The performers include:

Wendy Baron

Doug Bollinger

Penny Paul.

The creative team includes:

Emmy Award winning costume designer, Penelope Laughman,

Prop and set designer, Jennifer Caswell

Audio and visual director, Charles "Charlie" Noseworthy,

International entertainment photographer, Laura Desantis-Olsson

Producers include national broadcaster Christine Nagy of "The Cubby and Christine Morning Show "on 106.7 Lite-FM,;Chauncey Dandridge, artistic director, talent curator, and DJ for The Stonewall Inn, and Colleen Issa, owner and director of the Ottawa, Canada-based Colleen Issa Photography.

Photo credit: Laura Desantis-Olsson