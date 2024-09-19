Inaugural StoryQuest SoloFest to Take Place This Month in Flemington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The StoryQuest SoloFest will launch its inaugural festival, set to take place SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28th from 11am to 8pm at Flemington DIY, on Stangl Road in the Flemington Arts District.. This premier event will showcase an eclectic mix of one-person performances, highlighting the vibrant art of solo theatre, comedy, and storytelling.

Designed to be a platform for solo artists to shine, the StoryQuest SoloFest invites performers from various backgrounds to present their unique voices and personal narratives to diverse audiences. Whether it's through captivating monologues or compelling storytelling, each performance promises to leave an indelible mark.

"Solo performance is a powerful medium that allows artists to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level," said Festival Director and solo performer Joey Novick. "We are thrilled to create a space where these artists can share their stories and engage with the community in Flemington."

The festival will feature a dynamic lineup of performances offering both entertainment and insight into the craft of solo performance. Audiences can look forward to a rich tapestry of narratives that reflect the human experience in all its complexity.

In addition to performances, the StoryQuest SoloFest will include opportunities for aspiring solo artists to learn from seasoned professionals through networking after performances.

Festival Highlights:

A diverse lineup of solo performances across various genres

Opportunities for networking and community engagement for story tellers

Award winning Solo performers who have appeared at The Moth Radio Hour, Stories from the Stage, New York City storytelling venues, on NPR This American Life, Showtime comedy specials, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Join us in celebrating the power of the individual voice at the StoryQuest SoloFest. Tickets are now available at this link, with fest information

Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration of creativity and storytelling in New Jersey!

