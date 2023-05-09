INAUGURAL NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL Doubles In Size For 2023

Hundreds of New Jersey artists will take center stage at more than 60 new events added to the lineup of the inaugural North to Shore Festival, the three-city, three-weekend summer celebration of the arts, film and tech slated for June 2023.



An extraordinarily diverse roster of artists who've built their creative careers in three of the state's most iconic and culture-rich cities - Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City - will perform thanks to grants from the North to Shore Festival. This unprecedented festival is designed to illuminate the breadth of New Jersey's cultural offerings and provide a unique window into the thriving arts scenes in each city.



Dozens of North to Shore grants have been awarded to artists and groups in each city to enable them to bring this spectacular tapestry to life on each weekend of the festival.



These performers will join the festival's previously announced global headliners - including Halsey, Santana, the B52s, Ricardo Arona, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert, Jazmine Sullivan, Alanis Morissette, Marisa Monte, Daymond John, Natalie Merchant and dozens more - in making the first North to Shore Festival the definitive celebration of the power of the performing arts and the talent found in the Garden State.



Conceived by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, the North to Shore Festival will spotlight both the state's cultural diversity and its technological innovation.



"The North to Shore Festival will bring together a tremendous lineup of legendary talent that will showcase New Jersey's creativity, diversity and innovation across the arts, film, and technology," says Governor Murphy. "The top-notch performers and events announced today will bring New Jerseyans and tourists from throughout the region to our cities, spurring significant economic activity and opportunities for our world-class restaurants, performance venues, hotels, and shops. We look forward to celebrating all New Jersey has to offer across hundreds of events in three of our most iconic cities."



New Jersey performers will appear in an astonishing array of events during the festival

Atlantic City will feature hardcore bands jamming alongside skateboarders showing off moves, live pottery-making demonstrations and a one-woman play about the Shore town's history.



An immersive musical theater performance about cartoon supervillains, a Japanese water-marbling workshop and a drag-queen story hour are included in the Asbury Park lineup.



Newark will host a poetry-slam competition, an evening of musical performances and cocktails at a whiskey distillery and a night celebrating and teaching the Jersey Club dance style.



"The North to Shore Festival will spotlight New Jersey's best and brightest talents alongside world-renowned entertainers. The grants awarded to the dozens of artists and groups will allow each to put on an unforgettable performance," says First Lady Tammy Murphy. "We are thrilled to see the excitement from folks across the state as we grow closer to the start of the Festival, and we look forward to showing the world what the Garden State has to offer."



Many events are free, and all are scheduled to allow visitors to attend multiple concerts, film screenings and other events over the course of each weekend.



A full list of events featuring New Jersey artists sponsored by North to Shore grants is attached.



"A Jersey festival isn't a Jersey festival unless it's an authentic reflection of the artists who bring their creativity to work in this state 365 days a year," says David Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer of NJPAC.



"We're proud that this festival is a genuine microcosm of the special character of each of the cities that will be hosting this new celebration," says Rodriguez. "I encourage everyone who plans to attend one of our large venue events to be sure to experience the city-wide creativity that will be on offer during the North to Shore weekend."



"The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is proud to support the North to Shore Festival, which serves as a testament to Governor Murphy's vision to make New Jersey the best state to live, work, and play," says NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. "The North to Shore Festival will provide an economic boost to Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark by attracting visitors, generating tourism spending, and showcasing our cultural diversity and legacy of innovation."



NJPAC will produce this three-weekend extravaganza in collaboration with partners including Montclair Film, Newark International Film Festival, TechUnited/Propelify and MediaSense. Music and comedy programming will be produced in collaboration with a cohort of other presenters including SJ Presents, Madison Marquette, Live Nation, Platinum Productions and Absolutely Live!



Leadership support for North to Shore has been generously provided by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, New Jersey Travel and Tourism, NJM Insurance, Outfront, PSEG and RWJBarnabas Health.



United Airlines is the Official Airline Sponsor for the 2023 North to Shore Festival.



Support for North to Shore in Atlantic City is provided by the Casiello Philanthropic Foundation. Support for North to Shore in Newark is provided by Audible, Newark City Parks Foundation and Newark Alliance.



Tickets for the North to Shore Festival are available at NorthtoShore.com.



The North to Shore Festival, launched in 2023, features all the talent, diversity, and creativity that New Jersey has to offer, packed into three extraordinary weekends of performances, screenings, parties and conversations in three of the state's most iconic cities. Hosted by Atlantic City (June 7-11), Asbury Park (June 14-18), and Newark (June 21-25), the North to Shore Festival will bring together events at 50+ venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy's vision of a celebration worthy of the Garden State's long legacy of innovation in the arts, film and technology. For the latest updates and new concert listings, visit Click Here.