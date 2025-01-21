Gateway Playhouse Names Box Office After Longtime Volunteer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gateway Playhouse surprised longtime volunteer and board member, Karen Sutherland, during the theater’s recent volunteer-appreciation event by officially naming its box office after her. The newly christened Karen S. Sutherland Box Office will keep its regular schedule: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, as well as prior to weekend performances.

“It was a big surprise,” Sutherland said. “I’m not one who relishes getting up in front of people and getting accolades – it was very nice. I was very honored.”

Sutherland, a talented actor, singer and dancer who has performed on stages around the world, began performing and volunteering at the Gateway in the early 2000s. She and the original members of the Shaken Not Stirred Players were instrumental in raising funds to save the historic Gateway Playhouse from demolition. With help from generous donors as well as the city of Somers Point, the Gateway doors – along with the box office -- reopened in 2017, 10 years after the fundraising project began.

Aside from helming the box office, Sutherland works other roles at the Gateway, including helping with costumes for the Gateway to the Arts summer camp program, acting as the theater’s historian and performing in the occasional show.

“Karen is pretty much the face of Gateway Playhouse,” said Board President Katie Calvi, who presented Sutherland with the new sign for the Karen S. Sutherland Box Office during the volunteer event. “She wears multiple hats here and we couldn’t do what we do here without her.”

Though it’s a lot of work, Sutherland says it’s fun, and it keeps her brain active and her body moving. As for her legacy at the Gateway, Sutherland is happy being known for her role in helping to keep the lights on.

“We all worked very hard (to save the Gateway) – it really took a village, but it was so worth it,” Sutherland says. “I just love Gateway Playhouse. It’s my second home.”

The Karen S. Sutherland Box Office is located at Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, NJ. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 609-653-0553. Go to GatewayByTheBay.org for more.

