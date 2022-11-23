Gas Lamp Players to Present ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, "the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear".
Gas Lamp Players will bring Elf the Musical to Essex County as its annual Main Stage
production. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by
Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, "the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear".
Four Shows will be staged at Ridgewood Avenue School Theater in Glen Ridge. Performances are Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday December 10 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at the door or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211250®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgas-lamp-players.ticketleap.com%2Felf-the-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Elf the Musical creative/production team includes Director Kristy Graves; Assistant Director Susan Knight Carlin; Musical Director Catherine Corcoran; Choreographers Emily Rozek, Steve Hogle, Kristy Graves; Lighting Designer Christian Confalone; Set & Prop Designer Alecia Hurst-Walton; Costumer Annie Bayne; Sound Design Audio Inc; Producers
Rennae Pelayo & Meredith Eaton. Gas Lamp Players is a non-profit community theatre whose mission is to cultivate creativity, confidence, compassion and community through the performing arts. For more information, visit http://gaslampplayers.org.
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Academic Theatre and Dance Company will present “Us vs. Them, an Interactive Dance Theatre Collage” Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Studio Theatre.
Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels To Speak At Sussex County Community College, December 5
November 22, 2022
The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will hold its inaugural Artist Lecture Series as part of its interdisciplinary initiative, featuring professional artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. The Alpha Arts Institute welcomes Broadway actress Charissa Bertels, who will share her experiences as a professional artist.
Actors Shakespeare Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 22, 2022
The Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 22nd season, returns to New York with their acclaimed one-man production of A Christmas Carol.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents TWELFTH NIGHT
November 22, 2022
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) concludes its 60th Anniversary Season with its final Main Stage production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard's most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender, and Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors.
Pushcart Players Announces Grandparents' Day
November 22, 2022
Pushcart Players, New Jersey's Emmy nominated and award-winning touring theater for young and family audiences presents “Holiday Tales - A Season of Miracles” at The Jersey Shore Arts Center, Ocean Grove, on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 pm.